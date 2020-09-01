Luka doncic he said goodbye to the season with all honors. The last game of his memorable campaign was disappointing with defeat (97-111) and the elimination against the Clippers (4-2). But the Slovenian guard was able to leave with his head held high and his personal performance was at the height of his extraordinary second season in the League. He touched the triple double, with 38 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists.

But the Mavericks missed Kristaps Porzingis, injured. And other important players like Hardaway, Burke or Seth Curry were not very successful. The Clippers, favorites from day one despite the fact that the Mavs managed to beat them twice, finished off with ease and with a magnificent work by Kawhi Leonard, with 33 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists, and the collaboration of Zubac, with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Paul George, with 15 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists and Reggie Jackson, with 14 points.

Doncic overcame the unsportsmanlike marking that Marcus Morris subjected him to. Already in the previous game they had them because he stepped on an ankle. On this occasion, when the end of the first quarter approached, he hit him with a blow when he went to the basket. The referees expelled the 30-year-old forward.

Doncic closes an extraordinary season in which he has averaged 28.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists in the regular season. And 31 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists in the playoffs. Only the legendary Wilt Chamberlain had managed to score like him a minimum of 40 points in his first four games in the playoffs. Only two players in the history of the qualifying rounds for the title, Oscar Robertson in 1963 and Charles Barkley in 1993, had surpassed the barrier of 40 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists as he did in his memorable fourth game with 43 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists. And his 21 years and 180 days was the youngest player in the history of the playoffs to get a winning shot, a winning triple over the horn for extra time in that fourth game.

The Celtics have taken the measure to Toronto

The defending Toronto Raptors, who won last season for the first time in their history, started the Eastern Conference semifinals in the worst possible way. The Celtics overwhelmed the Canadian team (94-112). They were not given the slightest option. They have taken their measure. The Celtics dominate their matchups this season 4-1.

No other team has beaten the Raptors twice this season. And in the two games in which they have faced each other in the Disney World bubble, they have won by an aggregate of 40 points and have not allowed them to be at any time ahead on the scoreboard. Toronto has lost four games this season by more than 15 points, three of them against the Celtics.

Jayson Tatum and Marcus Brown had 21 points each. Kemba Walker added 18 points and 10 assists. The consistency and resources of the green clover team were exposed with the addition of Jaylen Brown, with 17 points, and Daniel Theis, with 13 points and 15 rebounds.

The Raptors started badly (23-39 in the first quarter) and came to accumulate 24 points behind. His percentages were low against the Celtics’ defense. They hit only 10 of their 40 shooting on 3s, and they stayed 36% on shots from the field. Several of his best men were below normal, with 13 points from Paskal Siakam, 17 from Lowry and 7 points and 6 rebounds from Marc Gasol. Serge Ibaka was one of the few who was at an acceptable level, with 15 points and 9 rebounds.

THE ‘PLAYOFFS’

Eastern Semifinals

Toronto, 94; Boston, 111 (0-1)

Early morning from Monday to Tuesday

Milwaukee-Miami (00.30)

Western Conference

Lakers, 131; Portland, 122 (4-1)

Houston, 114; Oklahoma, 80 (3-2)

Denver, 117; Utah, 107 (2-3)

Clippers, 111; Dallas 97 (4-2)

Early morning from Monday to Tuesday

Oklahoma City-Houston (3.00)

THE CALENDAR

All series, best of seven games.

On September 15, the Conference finals will begin

On September 30 the final will begin and, if necessary, the seventh game will be on October 13