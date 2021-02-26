The Mavericks visited the home of the best team in the Eastern Conference by winning ratio and they weren’t so fine as to get out of their home, in which they have lost only two games out of 16, a victory. Rick Carlisle’s team was short of troops and accuracy and could not finish off the good approach that was made on Joel Embiid, the great star of the rival, who was left at 5/20 in field shots and without having Porzingis defending the painting.

The problems came in other ways. Rivers played with a shorter rotation and it did hurt Dwight Howard at center. The guard Seth Curry, a player for the Mavs last season, was the one who had the best +/- on the court (+17) and not by chance. The 76ers took control from before the break and did not let go, winning by a final 111-97.

The Mavericks suffered from Ben Simmons’ strenuous defense over their best player, Slovenian Luka Doncic, and no one else stepped out. Hardaway and Brunson were fine, just fine, not in the high-scoring versions we’ve seen them in recent weeks, and it was coupled with Simmons dropping Doncic 6/13 on pitches so winning chances narrowed from drastically. The secondary did not work and Doncic lacked not only the ease to score but also to direct and delegate.