Professional basketball player Luka Doncic, 25, is expected to miss the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA for a few weeks. The reason for this was a calf strain, reports the broadcaster ESPN. Doncic sustained the injury in the “Christmas Game” on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves (99:105). Doncic left the hall on crutches. With the Mavericks, in the team led by German professional Maxi Kleber, star player Doncic has so far averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists.