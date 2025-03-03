LeBron James, top scorer of the NBA history, reached 49,999 points telling regular season and ‘playoff’ while Luka Doncic, his partner in Los Angeles Lakers, once again punished a rival who is especially good: Los Angeles Clippers.

Those of purple and gold, which were imposed on the Derbi Angelino (108-102), are now seconds of the west (38-21), only behind the unattainable Oklahoma City Thunder (49-11) and tied with some denver nuggets (39-22) that are third parties. In addition, the fascinating Cleveland Cavaliers chained their tenth triumph followed to continue reigning in the east and sneak into historical records of the NBA.

LeBron James needed 18 points to reach 50,000 and stayed in 17 on an unfortunate day in terms of aim (6 of 17 in field shots) and with 8 ball losses. However, he contributed 5 rebounds and 9 assists in addition to a house brand plug at the last minute that was fundamental for the triumph of the team that trains JJ Redick.

What did reach the 23 of the Lakers was his 1,000 victory in regular season, which leaves him only behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,074), Robert Parish (1,014) and Tim Duncan (1,001). Unlike other days, Doncic was inspired by the basket (9 of 17 in shots with 5 of 12 in triples) and ended up leading the Lakers with 29 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists. The Slovenian lost 6 balls.

Without Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht (19 points with 5 of 8 in triples), Jarred Vanderbilt (8 points and 9 rebounds) and Dorian Finney-Smith (11 points) took a step forward in the Angelino team, which has won six games in a row and presents an impressive 18-4 in its last 22 duels.

Anthony Edwards celebrates a basket with Julius Randle. KELSEY GRANT / AFP

The Lakers had defeated the clippers only two days ago and send 3-1 in the matches of this season against their neighbors and rivals. Kawhi Leonard (33 points and 10 rebounds) was the most productive of some clippers (32-28) that did not throw the towel until the end and that during the meeting lost to injury to Norman Powell.

For his part, Anthony Edwards scored 44 points and Julius Randle added 20 in his first game since more than a month was lost due to an injury in the triumph of the Timberwolves of Minnesota against the Phoenix Suns (116-98).

Edwards scored 17 points in the third quarter when the Minnesota took control, turning a two-point disadvantage into the break into an 83-72 rent for the last quarter. Minnesota was never at a disadvantage at the final envy and sealed his third win in the last nine games. On the other hand, the Suns, in crisis, have lost 11 of their last 14. Kevin Durant led the team with 26 points.