The Good luck from Luka Doncic in the NBA Playoffs to individual level not stop The absolute benchmark of the Dallas Mavericks, with whom he has also managed to get through the first round for the first time since he was in the League and doing something that the franchise had not achieved since the year of the Ring (2011), is signing impressive numbers and, as has happened in the previous two years, despite being affected by injuries.

In the last game, the first against the Suns in the conference semifinals, one piece of information contributed by Micah Adams stood out above others. In the combination of points, rebounds and assists in games of playoffs, that day with 65, averaged 51.4 that already placed him as the best ahead of Wilt Chamberlain. In this Wednesday night, the second in Phoenix, the eyes turn to another legend.

Doncic’s performance at the FootPrint Center, in which he contributed 35 points to the Mavs in a loss that meant falling behind 2-0 in the series, makes Luka raise his career average in terms of points in the NBA Playoffs is concerned. He is now at 603 in 18 games, so the average is 33.5. He has surpassed the one in first position, that of Michael Jordan (33.4) although in much fewer games since ‘Air’ played 179 and his total is 5,987. Allen Iverson is the odd third on this list at 29.7. Other active players also stand out, such as Kevin Durant (4th, 29.4), LeBron James (6th, 28.7), Donovan Mitchell (7th, 28.3), Anthony Davis (8th, 27.3), etc.

RELATED | Luka Doncic, against the future that was not