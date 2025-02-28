When Nico Harrison He tried to explain three weeks ago why he had transferred to Luka Doncic Los Angeles Lakers, he had no choice but to take refuge in the uncertainty of the future. “Time will give me or take my reason,” said the sports director of the Dallas Mavericks. A phrase that, to date, is harming him, because while the Texans suffer every day for adding a new victory, the Slovenian star has settled in record time to his new house: he shows a great connection with LeBron Jamesit seems to have lost a few kilos and even, under their leadership, the Lakers have tied a good triumph streak, four in a row, which have propelled him at the West Conference.

Doncic, in six gold and purple meetings, averages 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists, numbers lower than those accumulated in Dallas (28,1/8.3/7.8) but that need to be contextualized: it comes from a knee injury that it had in the dry dock from December 25 to February 10 and now cohabit that despite being 40 years old he is able to add 25 points per night in this campaign. However, this new vital space has not prevented him from making history with his new club. Just a week ago, he added 32 points and 10 rebounds passes the house of the Denver Nuggetsa pavilion where the Lakers did not win for three years.

This Friday, before the Minnesota Timberwolvesconjugated with James and Austin Reaves to add 102 points (33 of the first, 23 of the second and 21 for their private account) and before their former partners of the Mavericks, signed a great triple double (19, 15, 12) under the watchful eye of Harrisonpresent in the stands, motionless as a statue and that ended up being cheered by the Angelian fans with the song of “Thank you, Nico!”. Precisely, before the duel, more rumors were filtered about the alleged bad habits of Doncic In Dallas, like he was “vague” and had predilection for “beer and cachimbas.” Smoke that does not cover the reality that the Lakers, with maiden from their side, have reached a new dimension.

They are already quarters in the west and, although their template has deficiencies, such as the absence of a powerful pivot after the failed transfer of Mark Williamsthe rotation works. The offensive trident is very well balanced by defensive players such as Finney-Smith, Vincent, Vanderbilt and Goodwin, while Hayes and Knetch add even more points than those provided by their stars. And, of course, we must highlight the figure of Redick, a great shooter in his stage as a player and who arrived last summer to the Californian bench without any experience in professional basketball. In spite of everything, he has managed to improve the numbers of the last campaigns and has provided a chemistry to his pupils that he had not seen in the locker room.









On the other side of the story, the Mavericks smile with less intensity. Without Doncicthey have won five games of the last nine and the great player they received in exchange for the Balkan, Anthony Davishe could only play a match before injuring himself in the abdomen, mishap that will have him out of the tracks some more week. Sixth in the West, they still suffer the consequences of the transfer: their fans continue to carry Doncic’s 77, Harrison is practically a couple in the city (he has even received death threats) and, despite the wonder of Irving, it seems complicated that they can avoid the playoffs. Meanwhile, Luka does not stop celebrating in the sunny California.