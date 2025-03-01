On the day he turned 26, the Slovenian Luka Doncic gave a great victory on his first Los Angeles derby against the clippers, and the Cleveland Cavaliers raised his voice in the direct clash with the Boston Celtics in the TD Garden.

Doncic played his first Los Angeles derby and wore 31 points, five assists and three robberies at the Crypto.com Arena, supported by a commendable James with 28 points and twelve rebounds.

King James averages a double in his last three games and, just 24 hours before the derby, he had endorsed 33 points and 17 rebounds to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers sealed their fifth consecutive victory and press the Memphis Grizzlies, third, and the Denver Nuggets, seconds in the west behind the intractable Oklahoma City Thunder.

JJ Redick’s team has a 37-21 balance and can potentially match Denver (39-21). Memphis has a 38-21 mark. The Lakers only lost three games in the last five weeks, in which they have been the best NBA franchise.

The clippers returned to the walks after taking air on Wednesday with a victory in the field of the Chicago Bulls.

Ivica Zubac dominated in the painting with 27 points and 16 rebounds, Kawhi Leonard contributed 21 and James Harden put 18, with seven rebounds and nine assists, but stuck with the triple (1 of 10).

For their part, the Cavaliers traced a 3-25 to succeed against the Celtics at the intersection between respectively and seconds of the East of the NBA.

Donovan Mitchell signed 41 points, three rebounds and five assists and brought the cavs to his ninth consecutive victory. Kenny Atkinson’s team matched 2-2 the regular season series with Boston and increased its balance to 49-10 in the East, the best in the NBA.

It was a great character test of the cavs, which bitter Jayson Tatum’s night, whose 46 points, 16 rebounds and nine assistance were not enough for the Joe Mazzulla team.

Jaylen Brown also shone with 37 points (4 of 6 in triples) and five rebounds, but the difference ended up marking the benches.

In Denver, Jokic signed his twenty -eighth double triple of the season and the second in the 24 -hour space. After putting 32 points against the Milwaukee Bucks, he signed 23 points, 17 rebounds and fifteen assists.

The triple MVP, a favorite for the fourth crown, already has fourteen matches in his career with more than 15 points, rebounds and assists, and is to match Oscar Robertson’s record.

The Nuggets were replaced after the defeat of Milwaukee and settled the streak of eight wins followed by the Pistons.