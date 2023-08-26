Luka Doncic in Luka Doncic mode. The figure of Slovenia, the great star of the World Cup without the Serbian Jokic and the Greek Antetokounmpo, with whom he shared the catwalk at the Eurobasket but absent at this event, opened the dance with another day at the office in his exhibition sampler: 37 points , 7 rebounds and 6 assists to lead the Slovenian victory against Venezuela by 100-85. The star of the Dallas Mavericks was the player of his team with the most minutes on the track, almost 31. This is how he inaugurated a World Cup in which he intends to redeem himself from the painful defeat in the quarterfinals in the last Eurobasket against Poland and from a gray course in the NBA, outside of the title playoffs.

In that group F, Cape Verde wrote an unforgettable page in its history by becoming the country with the smallest population (about 600,000 inhabitants) to play a basketball World Cup match. It was with a 60-85 loss to Georgia, but Walter Tavares and his teammates will remain the heroes of this episode. The Real Madrid center only scored six points although he grabbed 12 rebounds, the game leader in this statistic. Georgia asserted a much superior arsenal with Shengelia (returning to the ranks after missing the last Eurobasket due to injury) as the most outstanding piece with 16 points and 7 rebounds.

The Cinderella story was about to star in South Sudan, an independent country in 2011 that became the first African team to qualify for a World Cup on its first attempt. Its debut was an exercise in resistance against Puerto Rico, which needed an extension to achieve a 96-101 victory. Sudanese point guard Carlik Jones, of the Bulls, stood out with 38 points, 6 rebounds and 11 assists.

United States, like Doncic, to his own. Victory without great stridency or trouble against New Zealand (99-72) on the way to another reconquest. After being seventh in the last 2019 World Cup in China, their worst ever ranking in a World Cup, the 12 rookies led by Steve Kerr seek to assemble their individual brilliance to recover the gold that their compatriots hung in 2010 and 2014. American team, Paolo Banchero added 21 points. Serbia defeated China 105-63 with five players (Bogdanovic, Marinkovic, Ristic, Avramovic and Milutinovic) scoring 10 or more points.

