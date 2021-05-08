Slovenians Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic, along with Jimmy Butler had a spectacular Friday night with actions typical of NBA stars. Doncic scored 24 points in 23 minutes and the Dallas Mavericks remain in fifth place in the Western Conference with a 110-90 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tim Hardaway Jr. had 20 points for the Mavericks. For their part, the Cavaliers lost their ninth straight game. The Cleveland franchise was hampered by the absence of Kevin Love.

In Miami, the star of the night was Tyler Herro, who despite not starting to score 27 points. Jimmy Butler added another 25 and Goran Dragic another 23, enough for the Heat to beat the Minnesota Tomberwolves 121-112. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter for Minnesota, which as of Friday won five straight games against Miami.

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a low-key night in attack. However, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton stood up for the Bucks, who beat the Houston Rockets 141-133. It’s the fifth straight win for Milwaukee, which is tied with the Nets for second in the Eastern Conference.

The Denver Nuggets fell 127-120 to the Utah Jazz, which had 48 points from Bojan Bogdanovic. For the Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. stood out with 31 points.

Friday’s NBA results:

Philadelphia 76ers to New Orleans Pelicans 109-107

Miami Heat beat Minnesota Timberwolves 121-112

Charlotte Hornets to Orlando Magic 122-112

Utah Jazz to Denver Nuggets 127-120

Chicago Bulls over Boston Celtics 121-99

Milwaukee Bucks to Houston Rockets 141-133

Dallas Mavericks to Cleveland Cavaliers 110-90

Phoenix Suns to New York Knicks 128-105

San Antonio Spurs to Sacramento Kings 113-104