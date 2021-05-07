Luka doesn’t like the new NBA format. Does not like play-in, and has made it clear by active and passive. “I do not see sense in the idea of ​​playing a ‘play-in’. You dispute 72 games, lose two and you are already out”, he came to say into the microphones. With the ball in his hands, since then, he has not stopped ratifying it: 8 wins in 10 games for the Dallas Mavericks, who will have Kristaps Porzingis again very soon. According to Rick Carlisle, it is “doubt” for the game this morning, against Cleveland. Today, against Brooklyn, victory with double value: at the hottest moment in the dangerous zone (this morning, Blazers-Lakers) and against the all-powerful Nets, who held out until the end. Nothing else was expected. Irving kept his team with the role of compulsive scorer and Luka, for his part, as the guarantor of the correct decisions. They reached nine minutes from the end with 90-90 on the scoreboard and all the leaders agreed on the track, as if it were a catwalk: Durant, Irving and Doncic ready. The league of stars. The latter outweighed the artillery of the Big Apple. He did not need excessive points, nor did his game require it: he assisted, directed and chose well to complete a 13-2 run that reversed 92-99. A bad pass, which allowed Jeff Green to make it 112-109 from the line, was his only mistake. A brushstroke at the wrong time, as Irving himself had seconds before with a bad tray, did not cloud all of the above. Although it is hard to believe, they are also human. In the end, 113 to 109 with 25 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists and 5 of 13 from the triple for the Slovenian player, who continues to turn his words into action.

Without one of his meteoric annotations, today it was time to share offensive responsibility. Tim Hardaway Jr. joined again, arriving after an exhibition of 36 points and 10 triples, with 23, and many more accompanied to face a sublime Irving. Dorian Finney-Smith offered one of the best performances of his career, with 17 points (6 of 11 in shooting from the field and 3 of 6 in triples), 8 rebounds, 3 assists and a perfect defense to Kevin Durant. The four times top scorer in the NBA, unlike his trident partner, did not have the best of nights (very good for anyone else, of course): 20 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists with 7 of 21 in field goals (33.3%) and 0 out of 4 from long distance. Finney was largely to blame, with a +23 with him on the track; but Jalen Brunson (15 + 2 + 2), who scored eight of his points in the decisive fourth quarter, Dwight Powell (12 + 10 + 5) and Josh Richardson, with 10 points and 3 steals, also contributed. Dancers under the music of a Doncic who, beyond showing his more mature side, also before the microphones reflecting on his referee complaints, He left his fairy tale sparks, with a triple from the center of the court to finalize the first quarter (37-32).

It was worth the conspiracy to extinguish the magician of the night. Kyrie, in one of those reporting days extra, reached 45 points, in his eighth game of the season overcoming the quarantine. Historical figure of the franchise, to be next to John Williamson and in the second step of the table. He tried it from the beginning, with 25 points only in the first half, to the end, but failed to avoid the fourth loss in a row by the Nets in the longest losing streak of his season, with the Bucks one game behind (with the direct record won after the last back to back) and the Sixers two ahead. Without James Harden, since his arrival, they have a negative record (9-11). In general, also: 27-7 with the beard and 16-17 without it. Developer. In the case of the Mavericks, however, it does not matter: in February, the Texas team prevailed 115-98 in a game with Harden and, curiously, without Irving or Durant. Separately, they have beaten all three. Today, in their 35th different line-up of the season – damn injuries – they wasted the start of the second half to break the game, with nine consecutive misses from the locals in the shot. Neither the superstars, nor Bruce Brown (10 + 6), Jeff Green (11 + 2) or Blake Griffin (10 + 10 + 3), who continues to show that he remembers to crush, could take advantage of it.

With everything tied (90-90), everything remained the same. The best are always the best. Or, rather, the best are better in the best moments, understanding these as the most complicated. Doncic, after a bad third quarter, understood what the game required: he had dropped his shot, his usual movements were lacking in fluidity, but he can always contribute. And he must, as a leader he is. He exchanged the rifle for the tray, the fire for the tux, and handed out the game. Two of his assists became two triples, one from Finney-Smith and one from Hardaway Jr. The Mavericks opened a gap to break the game and Irving, culminating in a real exhibition, gave away crossovers, step backs and feints to hold the parties together. A 2 + 1 at 1:15 minutes from the end as the best sample (106-102). Durant had tried on previous plays, but the weight of the abyss today was not for him. That also has to count on stars to bore: when one is not right, another is. And if not, the other, although the latter has not yet been enjoyed. On an individual level, Kyrie today was the one who shone the most; but, in the group, Doncic was the one who most irradiated his people. With the top reserved, of course. He has the gift for it. After the second dance, in just over five minutes, against Durant, a basket with a definitive flavor for the Slovenian (108-102), before the final scares, which ended up being innocuous. Does not like play-in, in case someone hasn’t found out yet.