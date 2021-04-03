Madison has always been a place of worship. In New York, the center of the world, the heart of the land of opportunity, the setting is ripe to leave your mark on history. Great legends of this sport have done things there, such as Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant. Also local players like Carmelo Anthony, although that custom has been lost in the last two decades, with the Knicks being a shadow of what they were and the paraphernalia and entertainment of a dormant fans, more aware of rival feats than of the own, almost nonexistent. Long gone are the times when the Knicks won rings, in the prehistory of the League, with Madison as the epicenter of the NBA and Red Holzman become the most respected coach in the world. And yet the New York team has risen slightly when it seemed impossible for them to do so, with Tom Thibodeau at the controls and an unexpected defense and competitiveness, which allows them, at this point, to be in the seventh position of the Eastern Conference and add a record of 24-25. That is, more wins than in either of the last two seasons.

Luka Doncic faced that uncharted territory. Uncharted because he had never faced a competitive Knicks. The Slovenian landed at Madison without the vitola, still legendary, but as the best player of his generation and the face of the future of the best league in the world. And he has not made history, reserved only for a few, but he has led his team to victory over his counterpart in the Eastern Conference: both occupy the seventh position, one that gives access to the play-in, and they fight to keep it against a series of rivals who squeeze from behind as they try to advance and qualify directly for the playoffs, without having to dispute that kind of preview that the NBA was invented by the coronavirus pandemic and that nobody wants to play. To compete in a lottery, it is better not to, and a bad game can be had by anyone, something that you cannot afford in the game. play-in.

What would be an ordeal for the Mavs, of course, would be an award for the Knicks. Dispute even if it only lasts that tie to fight for the playoffs is a success for a young franchise, adrift in the offices, straightened by Thibodeau, but they have not qualified for the playoffs since 2013. At the moment, they have room to maintain their position in the EastBut Doncic led the Mavericks ‘third straight win … which also meant the Knicks’ third straight loss. The Slovenian has gone to 26 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists, has had a correct series of shots (7 of 23) and has emboldened a team that was difficult at the beginning, but that showed an extraordinary defense, leaving to his rivals in 86 points, 17 in the last quarter. Rick Carlisle has played boredom and rebound, which Tom Thibodeau wanted, and has emerged victorious.

In addition to Doncic (who had a fabulous triple against draw in the fourth quarter), the Mavs had a bit of Porzingis (14), Richardson (11) of Tim Hardaway (14) and Jalen Brunson (15). And they all did a huge collective job to stop the All Star Julius Randle, who went to 14 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists … but scored 5 of 20 on field goals, including 1 of 7 in triples, in addition to adding 5 losses and -18 on the track. It was not his best game and the Knicks have noticed: in addition to Randle, there were only 6 points from the sensation Quickley (with 2 of 9 in field shots), 13 from Reggie Bullock and 20 from Alec Burks, the only one who gave the face in a bad game, dirty, very stuck and with few points. But that has ended, of course, with an important victory for the Mavericks that brings them closer to the goal of the playoffs as we enter April and many teams begin to do their math. Luka Doncic conquers Madison Square Garden. Actually, it couldn’t be otherwise.