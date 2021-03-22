Just hours after losing to the Blazers, the Mavericks have gotten their revenge. On the same stage, Portland, and against the same rivals, have played a practically perfect match that has caused Damian Lillard and company take their biggest beating of the season, 40 points apart. The previous one was in Phoenix, on February 22 and by 32 points, one that is slightly far from this and that allows the Mavericks to leave reinforced, to place, still in eighth place in the Western Conference, a single victory behind the Spurs and 2.5 from Portland, whom it is not unthinkable to reach if we take into account that there are nine weeks left until the playoffs begin. Yes indeed, the Texans will have to watch what is coming from behind (Warriors, Grizzlies …) to, at least, have an advantage in the play-in (something that the seventh and eighth will have over the ninth and tenth) or stay as long as possible hovering around a sixth place that would automatically put them in the final phase, without frills or previous tournament.

The game lasted a quarter, which is what Portland endured in the game. The initial period was favorable to Terry Stotts’ team (30-27), who remained at 24, 15 and 23 points in the next three quarters, in which they received 38, 38 and 29 points. Between the second and third quarters, the Mavs endorsed 76 points, an excessive score even for a defense as poor as the Blazers. (the fourth worst in the Western Conference). The Oregon franchise shot 38.2% from the field and an embarrassing 9-for-41 from 3-pointers, just 22%. In addition, no player exceeded 20 points, nor did he have a negative +/-; neither was there anyone who went past 6 rebounds or 4 assists. And they lost a total of 17 balls. That is, a disaster of epic dimensions that they will have to forget soon to take care of the next game. At the end of the day, this happens in the NBA and it only counts, no matter how big the beating, as one more defeat.

Luka Doncic was, one more day, the best of the game: 37 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists with 13 of 19 in field goals, and an incredible 8 of 9 in triples, his best game of the season in this section and the best mark of his career. In addition, he scored 3 of 6 in free throws and committed 5 losses, he finished with a +24 in just over 36 minutes, making the most of his time on the track and resting the entire last 12 minutes. If not, who knows where it would have arrived, with an amazing progression: 12 points in the first period, another 12 in the second and 13 in the third. It would almost certainly be around 50 points; have to wait for that. In addition to the Slovenian point guard, 5 other players surpassed the 10-point barrier in Rick Carlisle’s team, and Josh Richardson reached 21 with 8 of 11 shooting from the field, as the second highest scorer of his own. And except for Tyler Bey (who played less than seven minutes), the entire Texan squad was +/- positive.

In the Blazers, Damian Lillard was the leading scorer and the only one who touched 20, but his 19 points were little: 7 of 16 in field goals, 0 of 7 in triples, just 1 rebound and 4 assists. His -29 on the court says it all, like looking back and seeing that it is only his third game of the season without scoring a triple. In addition, McCollum scored 13 points and Carmelo Anthony 6, with 0 of 5 and 0 of 4 in triples respectively. In total, and in that hypothetical big three, there was a 0 of 16 in triples, an ignominious figure for a team that lives completely and completely from them. Gary Trent (16) and Nassir Little (14) tried to save the furniture a bit, but the Blazers, absolutely lost in defense (and in attack), they were a puppet in the hands of an infinitely superior team and that had a once again stellar Doncic who ate, eye, Damian Lillard. Big words. Like all those that have to do with the Slovenian, of course.

