Luka Doncic, who reflected on Wednesday that he is still far from his best level, acknowledged that he needs time and margin to recover his physical form after the injury and to adapt to his new team, Los Angeles Lakers.

“I need a little time, the legs are not yet, it costs me a lot with my legs,” he said at a press conference after the unexpected defeat of the Lakers by 97-100 against the Charlotte Hornets, penultimate of the East and that there were only cattle one of his last nine meetings.

“But every game is going better. So I’m happy to be able to play another game and move forward, ”he added. Doncic, in his third encounter after a month and a half outside the court for an injury to the twins, admitted that he still feels “very rusty” physically and that the shots are not yet entering or going well. “Starting the game with four or five ball losses, that cannot happen,” he said.

The first duel of the Lakers after the All-Star was really bad, with many mistakes, of thick rhythm and with 18 ball losses, 6 of them of Doncic.

The Slovenian suffered a lot in terms of aim (5 of 18 in shots with 1 of 9 in triples) and ended with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists in 33 minutes. In his previous two meetings with the Angels did not reach 25 minutes.

This is the second defeat followed by some Lakers (32-21) that just before the All-Star break they also lost to another very lazy team like the Utah Jazz (13-41).