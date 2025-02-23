The Slovenian Luka Doncic gave the Los Angeles Lakers in the Denver Nuggets field of the Serbian Nikola Jokic and the Brooklyn Nets of the Spanish coach Jordi Fernández signed a spectacular victory over the horn in Philadelphia to open horizons of post -season in The NBA.

The marker

Denver Nuggets, 100 – Los Angeles Lakers, 123

Doncic, who had not played two days before against the Portland Trail Blazers to not forzarsu left calf, returned to the headline of JJ Redick and connected 10 of its 22 shots, with four of nine in triples and a perfect eight of eight in free throws . It ended with 32 points, ten rebounds, seven assists and four robberies.

The Slovenian had fun in the field of Nuggets, NBA champions in 2023 and one of the most form of the moment in the league, which had nine victories in a row.

LeBron James contributed 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Lakers and Austin Reaves signed 23 points and seven assists. Rui hashimura contributed 21 points, although it ended with physical discomfort.

The Nuggets had won the Lakers in thirteen of the fourteen last clashes.

The marker

Philadelphia 76ers, 103 – Brooklyn Nets, 105

A cloud nic tray (16 points and 9 rebounds) on the horn gave a vibrant triumph to the Nets in the field of some 76ers sunk and allowed the Spanish coach Jordi Fernández team to get back into the fight for the ‘play- in ‘.

Cameron Johnson contributed to the victory with 23 points. Nets have the possibility to tie the bulls in the tenth place. Currently, they have a 25-36 balance by Chicago 26-36.

Tyrese Maxey was the best of Philadelphia with 31 points. The 76ers have seven consecutive losses.