In an exciting and explosive duel from beginning to end, Los Angeles Lakers of LeBron James and Luka Doncic, with comeback and in the extension, defeated the New York Knicks on Thursday by 113-109 and sealed their eighth triumph followed to reach an impressive 20-4 in their last 24 games.

Tremendously physical, very intense and concentrated in each play, the Knicks (40-22, third parties of the East) approached the ideal they imagined in the offices of the Big Apple when they signed the Dominican Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges and dominated the score during practically the entire evening. But the Lakers (40-21, seconds of the West) tightened their teeth, waited for their moment and ended up awarding one of the most spectacular games of what is going from the NBA season.

Doncic (32 points with 9 of 23 in shots, 7 rebounds and 12 assists) and LeBron (31 points with 11 of 23, 12 rebounds and 8 assists) formed a leal pair

Doncic (32 points with 9 of 23 in shots, 7 rebounds and 12 assists) and Lebron (31 points with 11 of 23, 12 rebounds and 8 assists) formed a leal pair but had in front of a sensational brunnson jalen with 39 points (13 of 26), 4 rebounds and 10 assistance.

The worst news for New York was not defeat but Brunson twisted ankle in extra time and lasted from the court. Towns returned in the Knicks and got 12 points and 14 rebounds. Og Anunoby added 20 points and Josh Hart achieved 18 points and 10 assists. In the Lakers, Austin Reaves returned with 8 points and 6 rebounds.

In the resumption, this sharp clash continued in which each possession fought to life or death. Neither the Knicks distanced themselves or the Lakers reduced the margin, so with a triple in the last seconds of Dalton Knecht, everything was to be decided for the last period (76-84).

Thus, the Lakers had not said their last word and with a spectacular ‘Alley-Oop’ of Doncic for Jaxson Hayes and a triple of LeBron were placed on the edge of the comeback (87-91 with 4.58 for the end).

The two teams released heavy artillery with a Brunson basket and a triple LeBron to tie the game, but it was Gabe Vincent, with a shot of three, which finally gave the Lakers the advantage (99-96 with 1.21 for the end). Brunson did not give up and with a two more providential one matched again by 99-99. In the last possession, Brunson received a two against one and Hart did not get the shot in time so the extension came.

In extra time it was already Brunson against the world but the great base was twisted the right ankle with 1.24 for playing. He put the two free throws almost unable to support the leg and retired limping, which left the suffered but fantastic triumph of the Lakers.

The last time Knicks and Lakers had faced was February 1 with an exhibition at the Madison Square Garden de LeBron (33 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists) and only a few hours before the shocking transfer of Doncic to the purple and gold franchise was announced.

The next Lakers game will be nothing less than in Boston this Saturday against the Celtics. For their part, the Knicks began with this match in Los Angeles a tour of five clashes in the west.

LeBron, infinity

The victory served LeBron James to place himself as the third player in the NBA history with more victories in regular season surpassing Tim Duncan. Thanks to the epic triumph of this Thursday in the extension of Los Angeles Lakers against the New York Knicks (113-109), LeBron reached his victory number 1.002 and advanced Tim Duncan (1.001). Ahead of ‘King James’ are only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 1,074 and Robert Parish with 1.014.

At 40 years old and in its 22nd season in the League, LeBron continues to play at an extraordinary level. Without going any further, this Thursday against the Knicks was fundamental in the triumph of the Lakers with 31 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists.

Only two days ago, LeBron, top scorer of the NBA history, also reached 50,000 points in the league adding regular phase and ‘playoff’.