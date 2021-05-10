Fourth straight win for Dallas Mavericks. Tenth in the last twelve games. The second in a row against Cleveland Cavaliers (97-124, this morning). And all this, without Luka Doncic during the last 22 minutes of the game in Ohio. The Slovenian was expelled directly by a flagrant type 2 120 seconds into the second half after hitting Colin Sexton in the groin.

“I knew I had hit him, but I didn’t know where until I saw the replay. It was not on purpose. That happens a lot in games. I guess we were just two guys fighting for a rebound, “said the point guard, who accumulates 15 techniques this season: this flagrant does not influence this count and remains one from missing a match by accumulation. Sexton downplayed the issue: “It was just a basketball play”.

Doncic’s action on Sexton

The sanction, in any case, surprised the former Madrid player. He responded with wide eyes to the blatant and left the court with a laugh on his lips. I thought that what the referees were checking was whether the foul had been before or after the end of possession. “I was very surprised,” he commented.

Before his expulsion, Doncic had already made his mark with 15 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists (1,500 already in his career) and a comfortable score for his team: a 57-68 that shot up to 72-98 at the end of the third quarter and the final 97-124. Without complications and with a demonstration that the Mavs have players for the cause. Hardaway Jr can lead (25 points), Melli has flashes (good appearance in the second period) and Richardson is not intimidated (20). Union when the star is out. Grouping around a common goal without the injured Porzingis to a total balance of 40-28 with only four games to play. The playoffs are at hand.

“I am not going to comment on the expulsion of Luka (Doncic) because I did not see it close enough. It’s pitiful but it woke up our boys“Said Rick Carlisle, coach of the Mavericks. “Everyone was very professional. We got together and said we had to win because we were the best team, ”Richardson continued about a duel that didn’t have much history… apart from his teammate’s premature goodbye.

Dallas dominated from start to finish, oscillating its lead between 5 and 10 points until the blow of the third quarter. The Cavs, for their part, had no response with a bad 38.4% in the shot of two and 64.5% from the personal. His 14 losses didn’t help either despite Collin Sexton’s 24 points. Cleveland has long watched the draft: They are currently one of the six worst teams in the NBA with just 21 wins in 68 games.