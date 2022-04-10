FROM SENT TO PISKY. Yure he has tried hands. Furrows, calluses, wounds, split nails are the image of the hard work of those who, like Yuri, worked the land, digging trenches. The farmers with their work shape the landscape, Yuri and his comrades in arms with their work plow the future of the nation. His handshake already tells a lot about him and the recent history of the country, he is 30 years old and for about eight years he has been digging trenches, living there, fighting them, coming out only to be close to his wife and six-year-old son. “I’m safe, here sooner or later all hell breaks loose.”

His life on the front line began in the Pravyj Sektor (Right Sector) party and ultra-nationalist paramilitary organization, then he moved on to the Army. He fought the first Donbass, he is ready to fight the second. “They’re there, you see, the invaders are there, they’re getting ready,” he says, pointing to a column of gray smoke that rises no more than a couple of kilometers away. Shortly before, the Ukrainian batteries had given breath to a dozen Grad missiles. In Pervomaiske there is the last road checkpoint before venturing into the countryside where Ukrainian forces set up trenches and vehicles to guard the territory of the government Donbass. The Russians are close at hand. To get to that last appendage of territory under the control of Kiev, at the gates of the underworld, it takes two hours by car from Kramatorsk, the city scene of the massacre of the station on Friday in which more than fifty people were killed, almost all civilians. Waiting for us, next to Yuri, is Irina, a tiny woman with more blue eyes than the sky. She is 51 years old and a son who lives safe, her camouflage seems brushed on her, she handles the rifle gracefully. “I’m from the Sarmat battalion, Mariupol Brigade,” she says as soon as we arrive. He deals with communication and, in a conflict where the infowar is the fourth dimension of war, his role is crucial.

S.ul the off-road sergeant announces the arrival of civilians towards the outpost, we arrive after about fifteen minutes of mud, holes and dirt paths, between entrenched posts where sentries and armored vehicles are posted, ready to take action in case of aggression. The long final straight is flanked on the left by a hill beyond which there are pro-Russians, in front of a hollow marks the beginning of the station. “Welcome to Pisky, gentlemen,” says a bearded major, his name is Mikael, he is a psychologist and closely follows the soldiers who take turns occupying the garrison. The gun in his belt suggests that he follows them into the trenches as well. “When we leave for an operation we wash our hands with the earth, because everything starts from the soil we want to defend”.

The earth is the recurring element, a sort of umbilical cord that in the forefront strengthens its sacredness. The earth transforms and transforms, like that excavated to make trenches which is used to fill sandbags to create fortifications. Here is another ritual, the filling of the sacks that takes place in turn, several times a day. Two shovels the third holds the sack. Yuri gestures to follow him, along with another soldier who is also called Yuri, but he seems the perfect antithesis, short, robust and dark, and a third soldier begins the patrol. First in open space, between a path studded with anti-tank mines, then down in a trench over a meter high, where the dampness of the legs contrasts with the heat of the sun beating on the helmet.

The Kalashnikovs are pointed forward, left and right, overhead the trajectories of missiles and artillery can be heard. Yuri stops, the other two in the rear, we climb the hill keeping us crouched: “That’s Donetsk airport, there are the Russians.” At a distance of about two kilometers you can see the two towers of the airport which has become the first stronghold of Moscow, the closest to the territory controlled by the government. It is from there that the new offensive of Vladimir Putin’s forces will start, who is determined to get his hands on the whole Donbass, not only on the one controlled by the pro-Russian.

Without a result in this part of the country, the head of the Kremlin will never return to sit at the negotiating table, especially after the withdrawal from Kiev. Ukrainians are aware of this, but they are not afraid of confrontation, “we will not give up even a square meter of our land”.

Mikael confirms that the morale of the military is very high, “they are prepared and concentrated”. He shows us the video of a fire exchange that took place in the late afternoon of the previous day, with two soldiers in the trenches under fire from Ak-47, grenades and mortars. The two, impeccable, hold their positions and hint at a smile, while everything around the earth rises from the effect of the blows. “The night here is a symphony – Mikael reiterates – the Russians are raising the bar”.

It is clear that precisely in Donbass, where it all began eight years ago, there will be the first showdown between the Russians and the Ukrainians, the new shoulder is expected in days and has been anticipated by a series of maneuvers on the field.

In the east of Ukraine, almost on the Russian border, the Federation army made a convoy about ten kilometers long and with about a hundred vehicles, including armored vehicles and artillery, move towards the south in the Velykyi Burluk area. to the east of Kharkiv the second largest city in Ukraine: this is the confirmation that Russia wants to concentrate on the Donbass.

The images show in the convoy “armored vehicles, trucks with towed artillery and support equipment”.

Yesterday the city of Dnipro suffered seven missile attacks and a bombing hit the airport, causing severe damage. Meanwhile, in the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, Ukrainian soldiers thwarted eight Russian attacksi, the general staff of the Ukrainian army reported in its latest update on the situation on the ground. “There will be an offensive shortly, a great battle for the Donbass” because “we see that there is an accumulation of forces, means, an enormous amount of equipment”, says Sergiy Gaidai, governor of Lugansk, the most important oblast. eastern Ukraine.

The Russians, however, are slowing down to regroup, they do not want to repeat the blunder of the blitzkrieg committed in Kiev, and aim to deliver a decisive push. “We are not only defending Ukraine, we are not fighting only for our land but for all of Europe, Western civilization, the land of our fathers, the land that unites us”, says Irina as she leads us to the dormitories created in a old tunnel used to transport materials. Inside are bunk beds, map tables, bathrooms and a recreation room. Outside, dogs and cats give a bit of tenderness, “sometimes pheasants pass by,” Yuri tells us, pointing one with his stubby black finger across the ground he has clung to in the trenches.

It is meal time, no one is denied Sunday lunch, the sergeant chef has prepared a vegetable soup, there is no pheasant today. “There is sal,” says Yuri, pointing to the typical Ukrainian lard, a concentrate of energy for the cold nights at the front. We had already tasted it in Kharkiv, even with a certain taste. The military if they pass it spartanly. Can we have any? Yuri hesitates, gestures to take the bowl, looks at us, we at him: “No Yuri is fine with his hands.”