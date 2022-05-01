LYSNCHANSK. It is nine in the morning in Lysynchansk. The sky is livid. On the way to here, from Kramatorsk, the soldiers guarding the checkpoints are restless, as are those on the military vehicles in front of us who transfer other men to the front. Sitting on the back of the truck, their faces are intercepted by the tarp that is gradually opened and closed by the wind. Someone smokes, most of them look down, as if they were already in enemy territory.

‘What’s the situation in Lyman? Is the news of the Russians taking Rubiznhe confirmed? How long can we go on? », We ask at the checkpoints trying to verify the news of the night about the intense fighting in Lyman, still formally under Ukrainian control, and those that would instead give Rubiznhe now in Russian hands.

Instead the soldiers hesitate. Ask at the next checkpoint – they say – the situation is fluid, everything changes every half hour.

Everything changes very often, that’s true. But for days unidirectionally and the direction is that of a slow but steady advance of the Russian troops on the Ukrainian Donbass. Yesterday, British intelligence issued the daily update reiterating that Russia’s main strategic objective now is to secure control over the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts “where intense fighting is taking place around Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, with an attempt to advance south from Izium towards Slovyansk ».

The guidelines for reaching Kramatorsk and taking home, where the Russian advance succeeds, the trophy to be presented on May 9th. He then adds the British note that “due to the strong Ukrainian resistance, Russian territorial gains have been limited and achieved at a significant cost to the Russian forces”.

An optimistic momentum which, however, on the field appears to be much less solid than the European intelligence bulletins. The territorial gains have been limited, it is true, but steady. The Russians are advancing from kilometer to kilometer, from village to village. They have taken Kreminna, they are advancing towards Lyman, they are hitting Severodoniesk every day, more and more. It is not a flood, it is true, but a flow that moves in slow waves that are partially sapping the Ukrainian troops, and certainly exhausting the civilians.

So every day, leaving Kramatorsk to reach the countries on the second and third front lines, the noise of the artillery shells is getting closer, as are the craters of the missiles that we find multiplied along the way, the damage on urban areas. , the rubble of civilian homes.

Roman visits a woman’s quarters aided by Ukrainian Red Cross food parcels

On the square of Lysynchansk stands a monument to the fallen of the Second World War, it is a military plane aimed at the sky. The leaden morning light falls on the faces of the women lining the pavement. They seem to be waiting for someone but there is no one to arrive. They raise their arms every time they see a civilian vehicle approaching: humanitarian aid? they ask. Do you have any medicines?

They express their need with composure, while the silence around them is broken only by the hiss of the missiles and the din of the crash. Nobody looks anymore either to the sky, to understand where the noise is coming from, or to the ground, to try to intercept its destination.

Raisa Iosypivna waits outside her home for rescuers to arrive

They remain there, in a row as before, their eyes lost in front of a deserted and exhausted city. In the square you can hear only Olga’s voice «What have you done to our Donbass? How did you reduce it? ” she cries out to a us who has no form other than the need to find someone responsible for her pain, whoever she is. “My father came here with an empty suitcase, he worked underground in the mine for forty years, and now I have to humble myself, poor, dirty, and ask for half a kilo of flour?”.

Olga has not received humanitarian aid for two weeks, she claps her hands on her face before making the sign of the cross with her face streaked more with shame than with tears.

One of the Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers, who has just arrived, asks her if she needs water or medicine. She replies that she just needs peace and she walks away, dragging the bag by the handle. The square returns silent as it was, Olga slips away together with the echo of the wheels of her bag from which the water cans protrude. Empty.

A Ukrainian soldier offers cigarettes to some inhabitants of the city of Lysynchansk

The Donbass region has a long industrial history, large mining capacities and coal reserves. Elements that are part of the historical reasons that united Russia and Ukraine, an element that Putin evoked as one of the justifications for the February 24 invasion.

Elements that divided them, most recently in 2014, when street protests in Ukraine overthrew the then pro-Russian president Yanukovych, a native of Donetsk.

Shortly thereafter, Russia invaded and annexed Crimea and the Kremlin-backed Donbass separatists conquered the Donetsk and Luhansk regions on the border with Russia and proclaimed the “people’s republics” by organizing a referendum to declare independence from Kiev and giving birth to a war which, in eight years, caused 14,000 deaths. In 2015, Russia and Ukraine attempted a negotiation mediated by France and Germany with the Minsk agreements, to put an end to the conflict: Ukraine would have granted the two regions a special status and partial autonomy in exchange for a resumption of the border control with Russia. But the Minsk negotiations (I and II) stalled on the interpretation of the agreements. The Russians blamed Ukraine for not having the intention of respecting the pacts, the Ukrainians blamed Russia for wanting to threaten the sovereignty of the country by influencing its political life through the establishment of parties linked to them. A military and diplomatic war, therefore, which culminated on 21 February with a speech in which Putin formally recognized the two people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, saying that “the tragedy of the people of the Donbass region” was about to end. He promised, Putin, “to bring life back to normal there.”

Three days later he would invade Ukraine.

Normality is the word that most of all is heard pronounced here since the war to which the region was accustomed took another form, that of the destroyed houses, of the incessant artillery shells, of the nights spent in fear of being hit by missiles, fear of dying under the rubble of their home, or crushed in their makeshift shelter.

Roman Kozodoi is 29 years old, he is the head of the humanitarian organization «Dobro Lysychansk», he arrives in the square in front of the women with bags of medicines and food. Until ten days ago he was distributing aid in the local church on the outskirts of the town. After a missile hit the warehouse, the priest and the volunteers asked people not to go there anymore, too dangerous to keep dozens of people in line for hours, waiting, too high the risk of seeing dozens die in the event of a new attack .

So since then Roman and his volunteers have drawn up a daily list of people to deliver food, water and medicine to, wear bulletproof vests, helmets and walk the streets of Lysychansk avoiding the craters, with the windows down to try to understand where the blows and change direction, and following a map that bears the signs of war on the ground, and those of despair in the houses.

Anna and Vasyl Tsurkan live on the ground floor of a building hit by a missile the day before Easter. There is no more water or electricity on the street. Vasyl no longer walks, evacuation plans have not yet managed to get an ambulance to take him away. So they stay there, and they wait. They accept the help, without thanking. Roman intercepts, looks at Anna, says “spasiba?” a question mark thanks. She returns an uncertain thank you and walks home.

On the bench opposite an old woman sits leaning her head on her cane in her hands, “Signora, do you want to go away?”, Roman asks, “We are preparing the list of evacuations.”

“Towards Russia or Ukraine?” she replies. Ukraine ma’am, we are in Ukraine. She smiles and comments: Ukraine, Ukraine, your government does not like the people of Donbass, Kiev has abandoned us, you are the foreigners here. Roman’s car continues, until it stops in front of the city’s Palace of Culture, named after Lenin. The silence of the square in the morning is replaced by shrill voices asking for bread. A mass of elderly people move compactly towards the means with the aids. Across the street a soldier stops, “what’s going on?” he asks him.

A woman screams: “You have to feed us.” He has only cigarettes, he raises his arms to distribute them, the women jerk to get a pack. An elderly man stands aside to observe the scene “I have been a miner all my life, I do not deserve to beg after a life underground”.

At the end of the descent that leads from the center of culture to the small stream downstream, Oleksander walks with four plastic cans. He reaches a small spring at the end of a dirt road. He worked as a truck driver for forty-five years, now he has seventy, a pension of 1300 grivne, 40 euros, and two grandchildren of eight and ten years to whom he has already explained that meat is not eaten because it costs too much and to whom he must now explain why missiles arrive on the way home, because there is no more water to wash and because we have to sleep in the cellar.

Oleksander laughs a little but when he does, his missing teeth tell of the life of sacrifices he has made. “I lived through the Soviet Union and saw it die and broken, we are humble people here but we know that good and evil are not only on one side,” he says anticipating a question I’m about to ask him.

“We know how it started, Oleksander, but how do you think it ends?” I ask him.

He, who has the wisdom of someone who does not have to justify or fight war, but must try to survive it, asks me to wait for it to arrive with the cans at the end of the climb to answer me.

So I walk next to him and wait “if you are willing to lose to the last man, the last young man you have, you do not want to negotiate and this is not the reasoning of a boss, it is the reasoning of those who are trapped in the war that is fighting “.

He answers like this, he doesn’t name Putin, he doesn’t name Zelensky. However, it evokes the normality that people need. The same one that Putin had promised to bring back to this land of industries and mines, work and toil, yet so impoverished and bent.

The same one that Zelensky wants to bring back to the country by promising to win a war that is already a war destined to last a long time.

The Russians know this and have made time a piece of strategy that can become Zelensky’s trap. While the Ukrainian president is determined not to give a step, in Donbass the Russian military strategy not only works but has a logic.

The more slowly the Russian troops advance, the more the population becomes weak and the people bent by hunger, thirst and fear, will tend to think that the new may be the solution.

It is the Russian road towards normalization rather than normality.

Thus advances, at the slow pace of those who know that hunger and thirst are in a hurry, but the expectations of those who want an old, new empire, can wait for the times of a long war.