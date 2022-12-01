The footage was taken from the subjective point of view of the bodycams of the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, engaged in the eastern part of eastern Ukraine. In particular, there is fighting in Svatove, a city which plays a key role in the occupation of the Luhansk oblast, and which the Russian commanders consider important to keep. Also fighting on Bakhmut’s line is the Russian army trying to break through the Ukrainian front. As in the whole of the Donetsk region, in 2014 pro-Russians and Ukrainians faced each other here but Kiev retained its possession: until last spring there were 70,000 inhabitants. And as in all of Donbass, fortifications and barriers have been built for eight years and one of the toughest battles of the conflict is taking place here. Follow the live



01:31