Ukraine is the largest manganese reserve in Europe

The Zhistorica Center for Historical Studies has published on its website a map of Ukraine from 1921, unearthed in the incredible digital archive of the American map collector David Rumsey. Looking at it, you immediately understand why the Donbass is so coveted by the Russian president Vladimir Putin: its mineral and industrial resources since the end of the 19th century have represented a nerve center for the Tsarist and then Soviet economy and industry.

But today – writes Repubblica – there is one more reason: the Donbass is one of the richest regions of Ukraine not only in coal, gas and oil, as well as in iron, manganese, titanium and uranium, but it is also the area where there are the largest reserves in Europe of metals and rare earths, which are the basis of the industry of the future, because they are used in the hi-tech industry and in green economy. Metals and rare earths are indispensable, for example, for the production of catalytic converters, but they are components that also enter many technological devices, such as permanent magnets, rechargeable batteries, smartphones, digital cameras, LED lights, clean energy and fighter planes.

There China holds over 62% of global production of metals and rare earths and 36.6% of world reserves, followed by the US with 12.3%, Myanmar with 10.5% and Australia with 10%, according to 2020 data, the latest available, from the US Geological Survey. The process of extracting and refining these minerals is labor-intensive and generates heavy pollution, because they are often found with radioactive substances.

Although Ukraine is one of the richest countries in the world in mineral resources, it has not yet fully exploited them. Overall in Ukraine, which derives 42% of its GDP from mineral resources, there are 20 thousand deposits and mining sites, which include 97 types of minerals. More than 8,000 deposits have been tested and nearly half are currently being mined. For a total estimated value of 7.5 trillion dollars. Ukraine is the largest manganese reserve in Europe, with 2.26 billion tons, mainly located in the Dnipro basin. It has over 30 billion tons of iron, equal to 6% of the world reserves.

Of the 88 fields across the country, most are in the Donbass: a Kremenchuk, Kerch, Mariupol, Belozersky and Kryvyi Rih. The Slavic country also has the largest manganese reserve in Europe (550,000 tons in 2020). It ranks first in Europe for titanium reserves: in the former Soviet Union it was the state with the monopoly for the production of concentrated titanium and today it represents 20% of the global market. Ditto for the uranium deposits: it is no coincidence that the major nuclear power plants were built here.

Ukraine – we always read in the article of the Republic – holds in addition 20% of the world resources of graphite and the world record of kaolin, a clay used in construction, agriculture and cosmetics, with 18% of global reserves. Then there are fossil fuels: over 100 billion tons of coal are stored in the Donbass mines, especially in the Donetsk area and in the Dnipro basin. In this region there are deposits for 135 million tons of oil and 1.1 trillion cubic meters of natural gas reserves. But the real treasure is the metals and rare earths, which include among others beryllium, lithium, tantalum, niobium, neon, zirconium. It is a wealth yet to be exploited, it promises a competitive advantage in the economy of the future. This is why it is coveted by the Tsar of Moscow.

