July 27 is the Day of Remembrance for Children Victims of the War in Donbass. People remember the children who died under the shelling of the nationalists. Already 130 kids have become victims of militant attacks. On the Alley of Angels in Donetsk, where the memorial to the dead children is located, Izvestia correspondent Sergei Khaydarov visited the same day.

The mother of Veronika Badina lost her 10-year-old daughter during the shelling of nationalists. The girl did not have time to run to the shelter. A year ago, thanks to the help of the Doctor Lisa Foundation, she was able to overcome blood anemia. This summer was to be the first without permanent medication.

“There is an explosion. Dust, smoke, cars, alarms rise. I do not see her. I thought she ran. What’s up with the gate … I started to run, I first saw the hairs, the head, ”said Veronica’s mother.

A whole family from the village of Evgenovka got into one of the wards of the Donetsk Traumatological Center. They miraculously survived.

“We were sitting at the walk-behind tractor, it saved us that it did not immediately kill us. My upper leg was torn off. My husband also had shrapnel cuts, and she looked at her son, he was covered in blood. I thought his arm was torn off“, says the woman.

The Alley of Angels in Donetsk has been keeping a list of dead children since 2014. It already has 130 names. People have been bringing flowers and toys here since morning. Almost everyone who comes to the Alley of Angels has their own tragic story.

Earlier, on July 27, Senator of the Federation Council Olga Kovitidi said that the Kyiv regime is guilty of hundreds of child deaths in Donbass, and an International Military Tribunal must be urgently convened. She also said that the countries supplying weapons to Ukraine are also guilty of war crimes.

On July 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that isolation and genocide against civilians in Donbass had been carried out for all eight years by Ukraine. The head of state promised to do everything for local residents and those who work there to help them.

The situation in the region escalated in mid-February due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Since 2014, the Ukrainian authorities have been fighting against the inhabitants of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine.

