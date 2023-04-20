For the disappearance from the Mother Rose Giantby the hand, most probably of a neighbor being treated for mental problems, Donato DiCaprio, the butcher son famous on TikTok, releases his first words on social networks since his mother’s body was found lifeless. His club has reopened and the affection of his fans is great in this moment of profound mourning.

I want justice and the whole truth.

Donato De Caprio’s words were few, the first after the murder of his mother, Rosa Gigante. A death that left the entire community of the Pianura district of Naples speechless, in mourning for this terrible disappearance. Everyone clings to the victim’s son, even the fans who follow the butcher who became famous on social media thanks to his followers videos on TikTok.

The message appeared on his Instagram profile, announcing the reopening of his delicatessen, with a heart wrapped in mourning for the loss he had to suffer. Still the tiktoker did not talk to his fansunderstandably closed in his pain.

For the death of her 72-year-old mother she has already been stopped Stephanie Russolillo, a 47-year-old neighbor. The woman is being treated at a mental health center. You made a partial confession, saying you don’t remember everything, especially as regards motive and dynamics.

Stefania Russolillo says she doesn’t remember everything, but she does recall a dispute over the theft of letters from Rosa’s mailbox. According to the De Caprio family lawyer, the motive could be another.