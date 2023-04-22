All the investigations into the crime he saw with the victim are underway Giant Rose, the mother of Donato De Caprio, the famous butcher on social media. Investigators are trying to understand how the woman managed to enter the house and also the possible motive.

In the evening of Thursday 20 Aprilthe son decided to go to television in the program Door to door Of Bruno Vespato tell what happened and also the new details that emerged.

From what the well-known tiktoker has told, the detail of the wedding ring, that mom no longer has on her finger. From what the man says it was a gift of 50 years of marriage and that she is not there never took off.

The family lawyer also Hillary Sedu he said that at the moment he has not yet been able to enter the house and still does not know what is missing. Unfortunately on this episode there are still many i points to clarify.

Like for example the motive. Stefania Russolillo, the woman accused of the crime, is found in arrest, but before the magistrate she exercised the right not to answer. Instead, during the interrogation with the agents, she had partially told what had happened.

The crime of Rosa Gigante and the details that emerged

From what has transpired so far, around 13 on Tuesday 18 April, the companion of the only suspect requested the intervention of the police. The woman who had just returned home would have told him that she had committed the crime.

However, once the cops arrived at the scene, he suffered retracted. In your interrogation you said that you only remember entering the victim’s house and that they started one discussion.

Rosa Gigante accused her of putting on bad garbage and that the mail disappeared. Usual discussions between neighbors, which however on this occasion have turned into something much more serious.

When the agents arrived at the lady’s house, they found her on the ground lifeless. There were also burn marks on the body, which appear to be consistent with an attempt to concealment. Now it waits the autopsy and further investigations to get new information on what happened.