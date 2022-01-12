The “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign announced that its humanitarian initiative “Let’s Make Their Winter Warmer”, dedicated to supporting refugees, displaced persons and disadvantaged groups in the Arab world and Africa, has so far succeeded in raising more than three million dollars, benefiting more than 29,000 families, while The total donors amounted to more than 79,000 donors, through the donations received by “Youtube” Hassan Suleiman, known as “Abu Fella”, in his live broadcast, which began on January 7 on “YouTube”, as part of the initiative that takes place in partnership between the initiatives of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the regional network of food banks, with the aim of raising $ 10 million, which will be allocated to support more than 100,000 families and provide the basic necessities they need to weather the harsh winter.

The campaign, which receives contributions from individuals and institutions around the clock from all over the world to support refugees and displaced people in the region in the winter, was registered through the website. mbrgi.ae/WarmWinter More than 30% of the total donations requested in just four days, with the influx of different donors and contributors from all over the world.

The “Let’s Make Their Winter Warmer” initiative, launched by the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign, which aims to introduce the most beautiful landmarks of the UAE in its mild winter, seeks to provide warmth to refugees, displaced persons and disadvantaged groups in the Arab world and Africa, emphasizing the values ​​of human solidarity with the needy in times of crisis. This is done by raising awareness of this issue and collecting donations through the live broadcast provided by “YouTuber” Hassan Suleiman.

The young YouTuber, Hassan Suleiman “Abu Fella”, one of the most prominent content makers specialized in electronic games and entertainment in the Arab region, has been staying in a glass room in downtown Dubai, in the “Burj Plaza” area in the vicinity of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest in the world. And he broadcast the initiative’s content on his YouTube channel, to encourage everyone to contribute, after he pledged not to leave it until he collected the entire $ 10 million target.

YouTuber Hassan Suleiman “Abu Fella” said: “What the initiative (to make their winters warmer) achieved within days confirms the high sense of solidarity with the refugees and displaced persons, and the sincere desire to provide direct support to them to face the cold conditions. No parent should have to choose between food and warmth or between therapy and warmth for their children. Hundreds of thousands are waiting for a lot from us in this harsh winter, and I hope that everyone will continue to give to reach our final goal of raising $10 million.”

Sarah Al Nuaimi, Director of the Office of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said: “The success of the (Let’s Make Their Winter Warmest) initiative, coinciding with the (The Most Beautiful Winter in the World) campaign in the UAE, in achieving this important station in record time accelerates the achievement of the goals of all participating parties. , including (Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives), in providing the support needed by refugee and displaced families in the region to overcome the cold winter season, and to secure their basic needs, especially heating requirements. We invite everyone to contribute to the campaign via its website, to ensure that support reaches its beneficiaries quickly.”

