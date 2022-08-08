Donations to brothers, uncles and nephews have multiplied almost fourfold in the first six months of the 99% bonus for this kinship group in the Inheritance and Donation Tax, a measure included in the General Budgets of the Community for 2022 which entered into force on January 1.

This was stated this Monday by the Minister of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration, Luis Alberto Marín, who explained that from January 1 to June 30, a total of 1,677 self-assessments were filed within the group known as Group III of kinship, compared to the 429 registered in the same period of the previous year. The savings for these almost 1,700 taxpayers amounted to 11.3 million euros.

Marín defended this fiscal restraint and referred to it “as the best formula to deal with the difficult economic situation that we have been going through in recent years and the growing rise in prices that is causing so much damage.”

«The measures and decisions of governments must be aimed at improving the lives of citizens, and less taxes means greater wealth and well-being for families, for workers, for companies and for the self-employed. And furthermore, and as the data from the Region of Murcia show, this fiscal moderation generates higher revenue because it encourages consumption and investment, and therefore allows us to have more resources to invest in maintaining the quality of essential public services”, Marin explained.

In the donation tax as a whole (including kinship groups I, II and III), the total savings for taxpayers in this first half of 2022 has been 52.1 million euros. In that period, the total donations also experienced a growth of 6%, going from 7,960 between January and June 2021 to 8,230 during this year.

«Donations continue to grow in the Region of Murcia, driven in part by the will of the central government to impose this false tax harmonization on the communities, which is nothing more than a hidden increase in taxes. The future regional law of fiscal autonomy that we are preparing will eliminate this threat and allow us to maintain that fiscal moderation that, as the data repeatedly demonstrates, above all benefit low and medium incomes”, declared the counselor, who specified that this regulation “is practically finalized” to take it to the Regional Assembly as soon as possible.

Thus, Marín gave the example of a family that inherits a heritage of 80,000 euros. Currently, with the tax regulations of the Region, they would pay 154 euros for the Inheritance Tax. Instead, he assures the counselor that with the reform that the Sánchez government intends “he would pay 9,000 euros.” “This is what we intend to avoid with the fiscal autonomy law.”

54,000 euros of average amount



The head of the Treasury explained that the average amount of donations made in the Region reaches 54,510 euros, “an amount that, far from the false topic of the great fortunes that some try to spread, corresponds to income and savings obtained on the basis of a lot of effort by workers, businessmen and freelancers”, concluded Marín.

In the case of Inheritance Tax, the savings for taxpayers in the Region in these first six months of 2022 reached 88.3 million euros, which, added to the 52.1 million euros of donations, means that the total savings in Inheritance and Gift Tax in this period was 140.4 million euros.