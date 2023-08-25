Friday, August 25, 2023
Donations | People are now pushing miserable rags of clothing to the needy: "One could wonder how these families feel"

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 25, 2023
in World Europe
Donations | People are now pushing miserable rags of clothing to the needy: “One could wonder how these families feel”

The charity organization that forwards used children’s clothes is in pain because a significant part of the clothing donations are broken and dirty.

Holey pants, stained shirts, even moldy children’s clothes.

That’s all the charity organization Hope ry receives in weekly donations. The organization forwards donated children’s clothes to needy families.

The problem is huge for the volunteer-run organization, as well as for other operators collecting clothing donations in Finland.

“Unfortunately, this is not exceptional,” says the Hopen volunteer sorting clothing donations Hanna Ahlblad.

Someone has donated socks darkened by dirt to a needy family. Picture: Hope ry

He estimates that approximately 40 percent of the donations from Hope’s office in the capital region are ineligible for further donation. Hope receives an average of six to seven rolls of clothes as donations every day.

Ripped and stained clothing donations are commonplace.

“The most common are dirty collars and yellow armpits. Then it can be really bad-smelling, that is, when you open the bag, the lemu will loosen from there. Moldy clothes are also commonplace,” he says.

Ahlblad says that in addition to broken and dirty clothes, there are many “treasures from the 80s” dug out of the basement, which do not meet the standards of today’s children’s clothing.

Hope does not have the resources to maintain or wash donated clothes. Picture: Hope ry

According to Ahlblad, Hope is very precise when it comes to quality. Only intact and clean items are presented to customers receiving donations.

Why would anyone donate worn-out clothing?

Ahlblad thinks that it’s purely thoughtlessness: the donors don’t necessarily realize that the clothes received from Hope might be the only ones intact and the right size for the child.

If donors were to give clothes in bad condition to their children’s classmates, the threshold for donating could be higher, according to Ahlblad.

“You might not think that if you met the mother of a poor family at a parents’ evening and she saw that I got clothes from that family, but they were already broken. Donors could try to think about how these families feel,” he says.

Ahlblad’s according to the organization has a “huge flood of customers” and the number is on the way to increase due to, among other things, the difficult economic situation. A small organization spends an unreasonable amount of resources on recycling clothes in poor condition.

“We work here with a sweat on our heads and we don’t get good clothes for the customer families when our time is spent going through the bad ones. It’s unfortunate at the moment,” says Ahlblad.

In 2022, Hope helped 9,564 families and at that time nearly 23,000 children from all over Finland received help.

