Donations | A professor suffering from cancer donated his years of savings to research and was disappointed – This is how the University of Helsinki responds

According to the University of Helsinki, the donor cannot influence the recruitment processes, as that would endanger the university’s autonomy.

How how much can the university honor the donor’s wishes?

The topic came up for discussion when an emeritus professor who had cancer Kalevi Salonen expressed on Sunday in Helsingin Sanomat about his dissatisfaction with the way the University of Helsinki used the funds he had saved for decades.

Salonen donated about half a million euros to the university for plankton food chain research. His wish was to find a young Finnish researcher to continue his life’s work.

The university started recruitment and finally chose a foreign person for the position. Salonen told HS that he feels he has been “robbed”.

University the core of autonomy is that the university is an independent actor in society, which itself chooses the researchers working in the community, emphasizes the director responsible for fundraising at the University of Helsinki Pia Dolivo.

According to Dolivo, when donating, a gift book is made, in which it is recorded where the donation is targeted. This process is guided by the ethical principles of donating and fundraising.

The donor may wish that the funds are allocated to, for example, a certain research group, theme or discipline. The university also fulfills these wishes. However, donations cannot be allocated to an individual person or researcher, and the donor cannot specify other conditions in addition to the gift certificate.

According to the university, in Kalevi Salonen’s gift deed, the funds have been recorded for water research on Lammi’s biological status, especially for research focused on Lammi’s main lake and small lakes in the surrounding area. Salonen has signed this gift certificate.

“This was the purpose of the donation, and the university is committed to complying with this,” says Dolivo.

Dolivon according to the case of the professor emeritus is exceptional in the sense that the donor does not accept the decision-making power of the university.

“As a university, it is really difficult for us to respond to the donor’s disappointment if there have been wishes outside of the gift certificate involved.”

He says that he hopes that the dialogue with Salonen would continue and that the situation would be moved on. According to Dolivo, Salonen has been offered the opportunity to meet the researcher selected for the position, so that Salonen could talk about his own research and share his expertise.

“I can’t help but feel sorry for what this experience has been like for Salonen, and I’ve told him that many times. In such cases, no one wins.”

Dolivon however, in my opinion, acting on behalf of the autonomy of science is important even when not following this principle would seem like a humanely easier solution.

“Endangering the autonomy of science would be the worst thing that could happen to the university. It is considered a sacred principle that the autonomy of the university is maintained. The truth-seeking nature of science must be trusted.”

In some cases, the university has refused to accept donations if the donor has made it a condition that they want to influence, for example, recruitment processes, says Dolivo. According to Dolivo, Salonen had been told that he could not influence the selection of the researcher, but he had still wanted to continue the process.

Helsinki of the university’s budget of more than 700 million euros, the share of annual new donations is about 10 million euros.

Sometimes the university has had to return donations: About five years ago, the university collected funds for the construction of a horse barn planned for the animal hospital. However, it was not possible to collect enough funds. In the end, the university returned the donations in spring 2020, because it was unable to fulfill the purpose of the donations made.

