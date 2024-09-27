Ciudad Juárez.- The donation of four old machines to small municipalities in the state caused controversy on Wednesday in the first session of the Town Council due to the intervention of Jaime Flores, former candidate for mayor for the People’s Party, who had citizen participation.

Flores, known as “Fire Machine,” said that these vehicles (a pipe-type tractor-trailer, a backhoe, an ambulance and a garbage collection truck) will be given to other municipalities “to proselytize Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, who has already started his campaign.” ”.

In addition, he urged the councilors to “not be complicit in this theft” and finally told them: “I can eat them all politically.”

The mayor responded that the vehicles are not useful for Juárez and it is more expensive to maintain them so that they continue to serve the city.

“It is something that has always been done because it is such a large municipality,” he mentioned.

Then he suggested presenting a proposal, because Juárez has a lot of disused machinery that must be decommissioned, to which Flores said he would do so through his social networks.

Donations to the municipalities of Allende, which requested a backhoe; Zaragoza Valley, a collection truck; Lázaro Cárdenas, a pipe; and for Casas Grandes, an ambulance, were approved by the Council.

In addition, in the session it was agreed to urge the State Congress to make driver’s licenses permanent, that is, not valid.

The agreement was presented by councilor Antonio Domínguez Alderete, who explained that “the objective is that the Chihuahua community does not have, every three or six years, to stand in long lines with a long and cumbersome procedure, which is also one of the most expensive in the country.”

The session also approved establishing the last week of November as the week for deaf people, a project presented by councilor Dina Salgado, who has a hearing disability.