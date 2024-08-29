A new study by a transplant surgeon at NYU Langone Health and published last Wednesday, August 28, revealed that Donating a kidney is safer than ever today due to medical advances.given that The risk of death from the operation was reduced by more than half over the past decade.

As technology advances, medicine is also subject to changes in operations and procedures that benefit patients and reduce the risk of suffering from problems that complicate their health status. Thus, in recent years, medical advances have allowed reduce the chances of death by kidney operations more than half, according to the study published by Dr. Dorry Segev.

On the other hand, the number of people waiting to receive a kidney transplant has increased dramatically in recent years. Approximately 90,000 people are on the list to receive a kidney transplant in the United Statesand the Waiting time ranges from three to five yearsKidneys are also the most frequently transplanted organ, with an estimated 27,000 transplants performed annually.

The study was prepared from the Analysis of data from people who died within 90 days of kidney transplant surgery in the period covered between the years 1993 and 2022with information coming from the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients and the Organ Procurement and Transplant Network.

Results of the study on kidney transplants

In the study, researchers included 164,593 kidney donors, and only 36 of them died within 90 days of surgery. The report found that In the last decade, the number of deaths has decreased significantly..

The study found that from 2013 to 2022 there were only five deaths within 90 days of surgery. Photo:iStock Share

Through this analysis, medical professionals determined that between 1993 and 2002, there were 13 deaths in total after the procedure, with a mortality rate of 3 per 10,000 people; from 2003 to 2012, there were 18 deaths, with a mortality rate of 2.9 per 10,000; and From 2013 to 2022 there were only fivewith a mortality rate of 0.9 per 10,000.