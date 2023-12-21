Donatella Versace defends the Ferragnez: “They are an example for Italy”

Donatella Versace sides with Chiara Ferragni and Fedez: the designer, a friend of the Ferragnez, took to social media to defend the couple by attacking Selvaggia Lucarelli, who was the first to speak about the Balocco case.

The stylist, in fact, posted a comment under a post of the influencer, actually dating back to a year ago but pinned high on Chiara Ferragni's Instagram wall.

“I would like to know exactly what Chiara should apologize for. She and Fedez have always done charity work. It was the company that had to pay the contribution. They are an example for Italy and for young people” wrote Donatella Versace.

The stylist then continues: “List all the charities they have done over the years and ask the one who calls herself a 'journalist' (Selvaggia Lucarelli ed.) how much charity she has done. I'll tell you: not even 1 euro. Keep quiet, it's better for everyone, at least we will continue to give to charity without having to hear comments from those who are haters as a profession.”

Selvaggia Lucarelli's reply didn't take long to arrive. The journalist, in fact, wrote among the stories of her Instagram profile: “In this surreal comment by Donatella Versace there are three incredible elements: the first is that she thinks I am the Antitrust”.

“That is, he didn't understand that I didn't fine his best friend. The second is that she knows that I don't do charity, because she obviously lives in the world where if you don't tell, you don't do anything. The third is that she was wrong and she commented not under the pandoro post but under a post in which her best friend, in Sanremo, is dressed in Dior and not Versace”.