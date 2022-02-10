It went out today Donatella Raffai, 78 years old. She was a well-known Rai presenter. There was also one of her most famous programs Who has seen? To inform everyone of the tragic death was her second husband Silvio Maestranzi.

CREDIT: RAI

His loss has upset thousands of people from the world of television. In fact, many are writing messages of condolence on social networks.

Donatella Raffai was born from the union of Antonio Raffai and Maria Jelardi, both of noble families. On the maternal side she was also the great-granddaughter of Senator Nicola Polvere. Before starting her career in TV, she married the king of nightclubs Fabrizio Brogiankino.

The two got married twice, but ultimately their union ended in a divorce. Together they had 2 children. A few years after the end of his marriage, the woman was married again to Silvio Maestranziformer Rai director.

In 2000 the same presenter decided to withdraw from the scenes. She and her husband lived between Rome and Morlupo. Just recently they had decided to move to France.

She was suffering from a severe illness, with which he fought in silence. After her farewell on television she hasn’t never gave interviews and has always been away from cameras.

Donatella Raffai’s career

The well-known presenter began her career initially with the music, with the record company RCA. In 1971 she managed to join the group Rai and for the radio he hosted the programs: You and I, Radio Anch’io and Chiamate Roma 3131.

She came on television in 1980, conducting her own programs Telephone Yellow and Filò. His success real came in 1989, when she entered the Who Saw it? Her management was alongside Luigi Di Majo and Paolo Guzzanti. The same editorial board when he learned of his disappearance, on social media he wrote: