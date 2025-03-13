

Paris fashion week comes to an end and with it it seems that the end of an era, that of Donatella Versace. The Italian luxury fashion house has just announced the departure from which in recent years it has been its Alma Mater. Donatella leaves the creative direction to give way and give your position to a new designer. Dario Vitale He will be in charge of assuming the new position in which he is already considered as a new stage in the history of the brand of the jellyfish.

Donatella will now assume the new position of Chief Ambassador of the brand, as announced Capri Holdings Limitedthe group that controls the Italian brand. Among its functions as an ambassador, Donatella will be in charge of all the philanthropic and solidarity initiatives that he has always played in parallel.

«Supporting the next generation of designers has always been important to me. I am delighted that Dario Vitale will join us and Ardo in wishes to see Versace with new eyes«, Donatella announced in a statement issued on social networks. »I want to thank my incredible design team and all Versace employees with whom I have had the privilege of working for more than three decades. Continuing my brother Gianni has been the greatest honor of my life. He was the real genius, but I hope to have some of his spirit and tenacity, “the statement continues. »In my new role like Chief Brand Ambassador, I will continue to be the most passionate defender of Versacewhich is part of my DNA and is always in my heart ».

Dario Vitale He now faces a new challenge, after weeks of wandering about the future of which until the end of January he was Director of Design and brand image director of Miu Miu, where he had assumed the position following in the footsteps of Fabio Zambernardi. The fashion world is now expectant to discover the designer’s new proposals under the signing of the House of Medusa.