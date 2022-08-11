The outburst of Nevruz Hodo, for the hateful messages towards his daughter Donatella, the 27-year-old who committed suicide in prison in Verona

Those are words of despair, of anger, but also of hope Nevruz Hodo, the father of Donatella, the 27-year-old who took her own life in prison on 2 August. Words addressed to those who, especially on social media, after the tragedy, have remarked on the crimes that had caused the arrest of the young woman.

A difficult life that lived by Donatella. A major problem of dependence from drugs, which had led her to commit various crimes, especially thefts, which then had caused her to be arrested.

Few people remained by her side in the worst moments of her life. One of these was the magistrate Vincenzo Semeraro, the same who, upon hearing the news of Donatella’s death, had written a letter that a friend of the same 27-year-old had read during the funeral.

Another was Leothe fiance who was waiting for her outside to start a life journey together, away from all the evil things that had invaded her life until recently. Donatella had written a farewell letter to him before taking her life.

Then there was obviously the Pope. The man who had brought her into the world and who, as he himself explained in an interview with the newspaper the Arenahe did it all for help her get out of the drug tunnelunfortunately without succeeding.

In these days of pain, man has received, yes, a lot affection by many people who have taken his pain as well as they have been close to him. But also many others written or sent by someone who has continued to point out and point to the daughter’s criminal past.

The words of Nevruz Hodo

To those messages, in a sense of hatred and callousnessNevruz Hodo decided to answer.

He did it after having retraced the most difficult moments of the daughter’s life and still showing some sort of hope on the fact that this widespread thinking can be modified.

There is no need to comment on a past of a person who has had drug problems after he committed suicide, let everyone know what he did to take the drug.

These are the words of the man, who then concludes: