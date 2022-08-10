There is no peace because he could do more

There is no peace of mind Supervisory judge who has long followed the case of the 27-year-old young woman Donatella, who committed suicide in prison. The girl wrote a long letter to her boyfriend in which she apologizes for a gesture that is difficult to understand. One of her friends, however, decided to read the letter of apology that the judge wrote to Donatella.

The magistrate who had to deal with Donatella’s recovery at her funeral, through a letter read by a friend, apologizes to the 27-year-old for having failed. The Supervisory Judge Vincenzo Semeraro does not give peace over the death of the inmate who committed suicide for having inhaled too much gas last August 2 in the Montorio prison.

If a 27-year-old girl dies in prison just as Donatella died, it means that the whole system has failed. And I have failed, for sure.

To read the letter at the altar during the funeral in the church of Castel d’Azzano, in the province of Verona, in Veneto, is Micaela, a friend of Donatella, who is the spokesperson for Vincenzo Semeraro’s pain.

I had known Donatella since 2016, I had worked with her and for her on many occasions, the last of which last March, when I sent her to the community in Conegliano. Needless to say, the feeling I get is one of dismay and pain… I know I could have done more for her, I don’t know what, but I know I could have done more.

The judge, in the email sent to Donatella’s friend, asks to

bring my condolences to family members, even if at this moment I am ashamed, so that those who were close to Donatella can feel towards the institutions and those who, more or less worthily, represent them.

Donatella committed suicide in prison: her boyfriend Leo was also at the funeral

Also present was her fiancé Leo, who was waiting for Donatella’s release to finally go to live together. While Micaela, on behalf of Donatella’s friends, replies to the judge’s words as follows: