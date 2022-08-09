Drama for Donatella, who committed suicide in prison at the age of 27. Detained at the Montorio prison in the province of Verona, the young woman originally from Albania but residing in Italy for more than 20 years has decided to end it. Before killing herself, she wrote a letter for her boyfriend, found next to her body.

Next to the now lifeless body of the 27-year-old girl, who committed suicide by inhaling the gas from a stove in the cell where she was, a handwritten letter addressed to her boyfriend, in which Veronica apologizes.

Veronica had addiction problems and was in prison after a series of thefts for leaving a community to which she had been entrusted. The lawyer was trying to get her an alternative measure to prison, with a therapeutic program and soon they would decide to move her. But she decided to end it.

Leo my love, I’m sorry. You are the most beautiful thing that could have happened to me and for the first time in my life I think and know what it means to love someone but I am afraid of everything, of losing you and I would not stand it. Forgive me my love, be strong, I love you and excuse me.

Donatella, who committed suicide in prison at 27: the words of those who wanted to help her

Micaela Tosato, Head of the Sugar Bars Association, explains:

Together with the operators, Ilenia, Annarosa, Edissa, Martina and Federica we shared a piece of life with Donatella, inside the Verona prison, where we tried to hold hands and often the support and moral help we had to find among ourselves. we. Dona of her at this moment was without her her historical friends and probably her solitude, not physical, but of her soul, had become too heavy for her.

Vincenzo Semeraro, the surveillance magistrate who was in charge of Donatella, remembers her thus: