The desperation and anger of Leonardo, the boyfriend of Donatella, the 27-year-old who took her own life in the Verona prison

Absolute despair that becomes anger. This is clear from the words of Leonardo, the boyfriend of Donadella Hodo, the 27-year-old who took her own life in the Veronese prison of Montorio on 2 August, who gave an interview to Il corriere della Sera. Her words of hers, those of the boy, which also resonate with her as an accusation towards all those who have not been close enough to her, despite the awareness of her fragility.

It happens that life sometimes puts you in front of gods obstacleswhich if someone manages to face with courage, others instead suffer with fragility extreme.

This is what happened to Donatella. Problems with drugs, theft to get hold of substances which had become necessities. Then obviously the problems with the law and thearrest.

On 2 August, the 27-year-old decided to abandon herself and get it over with, inhaling, inside his cell, the gas of a small stove. But not before writing one touching letter an apology and goodbye to her Leo, her fiancé who was waiting for her outside.

Leo my love, I’m sorry. You are the most beautiful thing that could have happened to me and for the first time in my life I think and know what it means to love someone but I am afraid of everything, of losing you and I would not stand it. Forgive me my love, be strong, I love you and excuse me.

Leonardo’s anger

Leonardo, like everyone else, remained shocked and completely destroyed when he learned of his girlfriend’s extreme gesture.

Despair then became anger. Anger towards anyone, as Leo himself explained in an interview with The Corriere della Sera.

Donatella, my Dona, had been clean for a year. Now that it’s gone, I read and hear poison comments. Too many are making judgments without knowing anything about her.

Leo, as well as the girl’s dad, is angry with whom sentences on social media towards Donatella’s criminal past.

I am angry. I have it with the whole world, with the system, the prison, the magistrates, the guards, his family, his friends. But I’m mad with her too, because she just had to be patient a little longer. She would be out soon, I had everything prepared for her.

Donatella left alone

In the interview, the 27-year-old explains that Donatella had been left alone especially in the last period. After she fled the rehabilitation community she was sent to and then she went back to prison.

The young man he wonders if something has happened that he could somehow push her towards the extreme decision. Something he hopes will come up soon.