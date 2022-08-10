A 27-year-old inmate commits suicide in prison. The judge writes her a letter of apology

Donatella, a 27-year-old inmate committed suicide by inhaling gas on August 2 in the prison of Montorio. The Supervisory Judge Vincenzo Semeraro who was supposed to take care of his recovery asks “sorry because I failed” at his funeral through a letter.

“I was particularly fond of Donatella” repeats several times during the interview to the AGI, “I would also have liked to go to the funeral but I was afraid of the reaction of those close to him, of anger”. Judge Vincenzo Semeraro tells of the affectionate relationship with the prisoner who took her own life. “In the prison house of Verona on average there are about forty inmates. When I go to jail, it’s easy to talk to everyone in one day. I’ve known Donatella since she was 21, he went in and out. His story is a story of drug addiction and a very complicated personal experience. Of course, he was a toxic person and therefore sick and sick people in prison don’t have to stay there. The system is wrong. Prison does not cure the disease “ spike the judge.

The judge hopes that Donatella’s story can serve to highlight a serious problem: “We never talk about those who take their own lives in prison, they are just numbers. But she was young, beautiful and the letter to her boyfriend touched everyone. I would like her to reflect on the enormous number of suicides in prison and on the system that does not prevent them ”.

The inmate wrote a farewell letter to her boyfriend Leo before committing suicide: “Leo, my love. I’m sorry. You are the thing most beautiful that could happen to me and for the first time in my life I think e I know what it means to love someone but I’m afraid of everything, of losing you and I would not stand it. Forgive me my love, be strong ”.

