Severe earthquakes have shaken Turkey and Syria. Those affected and aid organizations depend on donations. Here’s how you can help.
Munich – After the devastating earthquakes in the Turkish-Syrian border region, the number of fatalities and injuries is increasing. The salvage work is still ongoing. Rescue teams continue to search for victims and medical workers tend to the injured. Thousands of people are now homeless in Turkey and northwestern Syria. In addition, sub-zero temperatures make the situation more difficult. Syrian refugees are particularly hard hit by the disaster. Aid organizations are now calling for donations to support those affected with food, blankets and medical supplies.
Donation account: DE63 3702 0500 0005 0233 07
Key word: emergency aid earthquake Turkey and Syria
The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is the world’s largest humanitarian organization. They provide help for people in conflict situations, disasters and health emergencies.
Donation account: DE06 1203 0000 1004 3336 60
Key word: emergency aid Turkey/Syria
Doctors of the World eV belongs to the international humanitarian organization Médecins du Monde. They support worldwide with medical help and political work.
Donation account: DE57 3702 0500 0000 3000 00
Key word: Earthquake Turkey/Syria
UNICEF is the children’s network of the United Nations and provides humanitarian aid in 190 countries around the world.
Donation account: DE78 3705 0198 0020 0088 50
Key word: earthquake
The German partner of the United Nations Refugee Agency is providing emergency humanitarian aid and is now looking after Syrian refugees.
Donation account: DE62 3702 0500 0000 1020 30
Key word: Earthquake Turkey and Syria
Aktion Deutschland Hilft is an association of German aid organizations. Including the Jahanniter accident help and the Malteser help service. They provide humanitarian aid in the event of disasters and emergencies.
Donation account: DE29 100 20 5000 100 20 5000
Key word: Earthquake Turkey/Syria
Alliance Development Helps is an association of eleven German aid organizations. These include Bread for the World and Kindernothilfe. They provide long-term support in disaster areas.
Donation account: DE68520604100000502502
Key word: earthquake aid Turkey Syria
Diakonie Katastrophenhilfe is the humanitarian aid organization of the Protestant Church. They support victims of natural disasters, war and displacement.
Donation account: DE88 6602 0500 0202 0202 02
Key word: emergency aid after earthquakes in Turkey/Syria
The relief organization of the German Caritas provides emergency aid in crisis and disaster areas. They support particularly vulnerable people.
Donation account: DE35 7345 0000 0000 0047 47
Keyword: Earthquake Turkey
Humedica implement international aid for people in disaster areas. They send medical forces to Turkey.
