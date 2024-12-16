

He Real Betis organize together with Seville Transfusion, Tissue and Cell Center -located at Avenida Manuel Siurot, number 39- a new advertising campaign blood donation ‘Donate in Green’ during the next Monday 16th, Tuesday 17th and Wednesday 18th December, from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Blood reserves are reduced especially at Christmas time, which is why Real Betis wants to encourage these important donations for many patients admitted to Sevillian hospitals.

All those interested in joining this good cause must go to the Seville Transfusion, Tissues and Cells Center to donate blood on the days and hours detailed above. In exchange they will receive a QR code which will take you to the official website to download a free ticket for the UEFA Conference League match that will face Real Betis with the HJK Helsinkiplanned for this Thursday, December 19 at 9:00 p.m. at the Benito Villamarín Stadium. These entries are located in the Annex Fund. Additionally, donors will be able to purchase another location in this same area at the reduced promotional price of €15.

How to donate

Before the donation, the donor will undergo a medical examination and a series of questions will be asked to verify that he or she can make the donation effective, including being of legal age, weigh at least 50 kilosdo not go on an empty stomachcarry ID, have not donated blood during the last two months or having spent four months after a tattoo or piercing.

After donation, the blood is replenished with the ingestion of food, especially liquids, and light rest. These foods will be available to the donor at the donation location. You cannot play sports two hours before or 24 hours after donating blood.