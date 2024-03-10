KCan you still do something with VHS cassettes in times of streaming services? Mira from the East can do it. The Berlin designer creates clothes from them. One of her designs will even be seen in Hollywood on Sunday, worn by Donata Wenders, the renowned photographer and wife of Oscar-nominated German director Wim Wenders.

Mira von der Osten, who founded her own label CRUBA in 2009, uses the video tapes from the cassettes. Clothes are knitted from them by hand. She came up with the idea in a roundabout way. A while ago, her godfather asked whether she might have some use for the cassettes from his private video library – for an installation, for example. “We then played around with the cassettes, screwed them on – and then started crocheting with the ribbons and finally knitting,” says Mira von der Osten. The result was a top that they exhibited at a Berlin art fair.

She was particularly impressed by how the material captures and reflects the light – “like an oversized sequin”. But the audience was also touched, after all, videotapes are material that everyone knows. And so the idea of ​​dressing filmmakers for the red carpet came about – ideally in their own film. She finally came into contact with the director and his wife Donata through the Wim Wenders Foundation.

Even machine washable

For her dress, the six of them knitted for ten days using material from three cassettes: the tapes of “Paris, Texas”, “The Sky Over Berlin” and “Tokyo-Ga”, three Wenders films that were released in the eighties are among his wife's favorite works. The director himself provided the VHS tapes.



Donata and Wim Wenders at the Césars awards ceremony in Paris at the end of February

The cassettes also serve as a reference to Wim Wenders and his current film “Perfect Days”, which is nominated for the best international feature film. The protagonist of the film is the Japanese toilet cleaner Hirayama, who likes to listen to music in the car on the way to work – and plays it from cassettes, despite the ridicule of his apprentice. VHS tapes are made of the same material but are wider.







The video tapes are not only productive, but also resilient. After all, cassettes are designed to be played, paused and rewound over and over again. The dress can even be machine washed. “A fabulous material,” says Mira von der Osten. And it is sustainable, after all, resources that are no longer used are recycled. “And sustainability,” says the designer, “unfortunately has hardly played a role on the red carpet so far.”

Donata Wenders also receives a 3D printed bag for the dress, which is reminiscent of an oversized music cassette. By the way, the photographer worked on her husband's film. She came up with the idea for the sequences in black and white when the protagonist Hirayama dreams.