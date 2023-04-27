The political struggle for the future Doñana irrigation law continues in Brussels and it does so in a way that is as unusual as it is controversial. The president of the European People’s Party (EPP), Manfred Weber, accused the Commission on Wednesday of maintaining “very partisan” behavior around this debate and charged the Environment Commissioner, the Lithuanian Virginijus Sinkevicius, with whom he maintained a meeting, for “campaigning” for the Spanish president Pedro Sánchez. In his opinion, the Community Executive is maintaining a “quite political” position on the Doñana crisis and he called this attitude “unacceptable.” The aforementioned replied on Twitter stressing that the Commission acts as “an impartial guardian” of community rules.

The leader of the European conservatives thus questioned the impartiality of an institution headed by one of his own, the German Ursula von der Leyer, after the Community Executive issued a warning about the “disastrous effects” of the plan of the Junta de Andalucía and remind the central government that even without these new actions, Spain does not comply with the ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) that condemned it two years ago for failing to protect this natural area. “The Commission is deeply concerned about the proposed legislation in Andalusia. If approved, it would degrade the protected wetlands of Doñana,” the Commission emphasized on Tuesday.

Popular MEPs Dolors Montserrat and Juan Ignacio Zoido also held a meeting with Commissioner Sinkevicius, as did the leader of the Social Democratic group (S&D), Iratxe García. In the words of the president of the EPP, the Commission must “try to contribute to the search for solutions and not separate people for partisan political reasons.” In addition, he was “surprised” by the attitude of Commissioner Sinkevicius -his party is integrated into Los Verdes-, whom he sees “increasingly as a ‘red shirt’ campaigning for Sánchez and not so much as a true creator of solutions” .

Montserrat seconded Weber’s message and asked Brussels “to refrain from partisan communications.” She also criticized the attitude of the third vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, and made her ugly “her arrogance of her and her attacks on the Junta de Andalucía.” The PP MEP concluded her appearance with an appeal to Ribera for her to sit down and talk with the Government of Juanma Moreno, a request that the Environment Commissioner also supported.

Environmental “attack”



After learning of the accusations of the PPE, the Spanish vice president sent a message of support to the European commissioner through social networks, with whom she met last week, at the same time that she denounced the “irresponsibility” of the popular ones for their risque tone against Brussels. «The Government will defend compliance with European legality and will continue working to save Doñana. I regret the irresponsibility of the PP and its attempt to deceive society and the European institutions in order to hide this environmental attack,” Ribera tweeted.

In recent weeks, Brussels has expressed its “extreme concern” about the Doñana irrigation law and has insisted that saving the wetland is “a priority.” The Community Executive has met up to four times with the Spanish authorities and has even threatened with sanctions to guarantee that the CJEU decision that protects the wetland is complied with. The Luxembourg-based high court imposed a fine on the country in 2018 for overexploitation of the park.

PSOE and PP accuse each other of a drought never recorded in Spain. In his face to face with Alberto Núñez Feijóo in the Senate, the Prime Minister accused the main opposition party of “running over” the Spanish water resources. “There are no excuses,” said Sánchez, going so far as to accuse the PP of going to Brussels to conspire against the interests of Spain in order to erode the coalition Executive. Feijóo, in his response, accused the socialist leader of using Doñana as “an electoral trigger.”