Doñana has dried up again. In the Santa Olalla lagoon, the largest of the permanent ones in this national park, declared a World Heritage Site by Unesco, there is no more water left. This has been verified by the Doñana Biological Station, dependent on the CSIC, which has shown its extreme concern because it is the first time in history that it has completely dried up for two consecutive summers. “Which testifies to the serious situation in which the Doñana lagoon system finds itself and, with it, all the biodiversity that depends on it,” said the entity in a statement that it made public this Thursday.

The low rainfall —the 2021-2022 hydrological cycle was the one with the lowest levels of rainfall in the last 10 years, with 283 millimeters, a circumstance that has not improved in this last year, where rainfall up to August has been similar— and the high Temperatures, with very high maximums, are the technical factors that explain the deterioration of the Doñana lagoon system, but, as the CSIC warns, these are not the only nor the main causes. The overexploitation of the aquifer, both due to the intensive use of agriculture —which has increased the cultivated area by 30% in the last decade— and due to the “excessive withdrawals for water consumption” in Matalascañas, the tourist enclave built in full reserve, has contributed to considerably reduce the levels of the aquifer, from which the lagoons are fed.

“The situation is dramatic, unfortunately in Doñana there is water to supply the productive sector and industrial agriculture, but there is none for the protected area. The entire marsh ecosystem is dry, but not now, for at least two years,” emphasizes Juan Romero, spokesman for Ecologistas en Acción.

The Singular Scientific and Technical Infrastructure of the Doñana Biological Station updated its monitoring camera of the Santa Olalla lagoon a few days ago to examine its evolution and on Wednesday, according to the CSIC, its complete desiccation was verified. This lagoon was the last of the three that were considered permanent ―since in the last eight decades 60% of those that existed in the park have disappeared―, which in recent years had maintained that consideration, despite the fact that its flooded surface was almost testimonial. Its desiccation prevents the presence of fish – last year it caused the death of eels, an endangered species – and decreases the presence of freshwater turtles, warns the scientific entity, according to the CSIC, which also warns that the deterioration of the lagoons eliminates the summer aquatic refuges for the aquatic fauna and flora of the Doñana wind blanket.

“The drying up of the lagoon is visual, but then there is what remains hidden. There are many plant species that are disappearing because they require more water and we don’t notice it because they are replaced by others that have deeper roots or need less water”, warns Juanjo Carmona, from the NGO WWF. “We have to reverse this situation, we cannot end up getting used to the fact that it is normal for the lagoon to dry up every year. This is a failure, not political, but of society, that we have not been able to convey that the preservation of Doñana is important, ”he laments.

The drying up of the Santa Olalla lagoon during two consecutive summers is confirmation of the gradual degradation of one of the most important wetlands in the world, whose future is being decided in the Andalusian Parliament, which is still processing a law that will favor the legalization of between 700 and 1,900 hectares of irrigated land in the surroundings of the natural park, despite the firm opposition positions of the scientific and academic community. A progressive deterioration that has reached its peak in the last two years and that threatens to remove Doñana from the green list granted by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The obstacle of the law to regularize irrigation

“The desiccation of Santa Olalla highlights the deplorable state of conservation of the most protected wetland in the country, the result of overexploitation and mismanagement of water that is done outside the margins of the protected natural space,” Greenpeace said in a statement published late this Thursday morning. From the NGO it is warned that the responsibility cannot be attributed only to climate change and they point directly to the activity of man. “The growth and transformation of thousands of hectares under intensive irrigation, together with the massive and illegal extraction of groundwater, the modification of canals and channels towards the protected space have led Doñana to a slow agony”, Greenpeace maintains.

An argument that Romero and Carmona also subscribe to, which appeals to the need to “launch forceful actions and measures so that when it starts to rain we can recover the aquifer.” Carmona, like Greenpeace, warns that this can never be carried out “if they continue with policies such as those that the PP intends to carry out in Doñana, such as the amnesty of illegal farms, which is a total call to continue with this type of practice that have brought the aquifer and its places to the worst moment in its history”.

The Doñana Biological Station proposes, to try to alleviate the current agonizing situation suffered by the wetland, the urgent reduction of the total amount of water that is extracted from the aquifer to reach levels that allow the recovery of the lagoon system and the brake of the degradation of the natural space; update the aquifer status assessment system and carry out annual assessments of water availability to define the maximum amounts of extraction allowed and the saving measures that must be adopted.

It also advocates the restoration of the governance system for water management and land use planning in the Doñana region. This is exactly the plan that intends to alter the bill promoted by PP and Vox in the Andalusian Parliament and that, by recognizing water rights to farmers who until now cultivated illegally extracting irrigation, puts the survival of producers at risk legal entities that have guaranteed the use of water from the transfer of Tinto, Odiel and Piedra in order to replace it with that received from the aquifer.

Finally, it is requested to establish the Doñana 2030 Work Commission, approved by the Doñana Participation Council, “to advance quickly and in a coordinated manner in solving all the problems that Doñana faces”, which not only refer to to the increasingly depleted aquifers, but to water pollution or overgrazing.

“This situation is known to the Board, the Biological Station and the Guadalquivir Hydrographic Confederation, but where are the measures,” asks Romero, who maintains that the “only hope” is to put into practice the plan presented by the Ministry for Ecological Transition in November 2022. “If it is carried out urgently, Doñana can be saved, if not, it is best to stop deceiving people and recognize that Doñana will no longer be a wetland,” he adds.

“We can reverse the situation. We have scientific knowledge, we know how to act, but the problem is when the administrations respond to other interests that are not scientific”, underlines Carmona. “Private interest cannot prevail over the public interest in maintaining Doñana and the way of life that it has supported for years. Otherwise, during this transition, agriculture and the society around Doñana will degenerate, it will not be possible to live from agriculture as we know it and the wetland will become Africanized, it will be poorer in species, it will not provide refuge for the birds of the north …”, warns the ecologist.

