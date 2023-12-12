Donald Tusk has returned to the summit of Polish politics as prime minister. As hated as he is adored in his country, the liberal politician has managed to remove the ultra-conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) from power, which this Monday failed in its attempt to form a government after the October elections. After presiding over the European Council, one of the main institutions of the EU, and the European People's Party (EPP), he decided to return to Warsaw to take the helm and undertake the same journey he did in 2007, when he led Poland back to the center of the EU. On this occasion, the 66-year-old leader also addresses the mission of dismantling the illiberal system built for eight years by his eternal rival, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, starting with restoring the rule of law.

The Polish political context in which Tusk has once again emerged gives him an open and almost progressive image compared to PiS, but the prime minister is no revolutionary. In his previous mandate, the leader defended harsh positions against refugees, did not contemplate social measures such as legalizing abortion, and practiced liberal economic postulates. The new Tusk has evolved in some aspects and has incorporated more social initiatives into its program, but it continues in line with the popular Europeans on issues such as lowering taxes, reducing the weight of the State or rejecting immigration, and therefore behind some in the recognition of LGTBI rights, for example. In Brussels they await the former pro-European and constructive partner, but his profile is neither easy nor docile.

Tusk is public enemy number one for many Poles, and a hero for others. According to an IBRiS survey for the newspaper Rzeczpospolita, 41.8% have a negative image of the new prime minister, compared to 31.2% who have a positive one. It seems that his detractors and admirers are talking about different people when they refer to him. Pawel Jablobski, PiS deputy and former Secretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, defines him as “an unscrupulous politician, capable of doing anything to get what he wants.” He also uses the words “arrogant” and “dictator,” who “refuses to argue with anyone who disagrees with him.” A source from his team in the PPE, however, does not spare his praise and assures that he is focused and strategist; humble, intelligent; a person who listens to everyone, no matter who he is, and who is capable of evolving and changing his mind.

The image that many Poles have of the leader who left for Brussels in 2014 is shaped in part by PiS's discredit campaigns. Jacek Kucharczyk, president of the think tank Institute of Public Affairs, recalls that Tusk has been accused of “horrible things”, such as being responsible for the death of Lech Kaczynski, Jaroslaw's twin brother, who died in 2011 when he was president along with other senior officials in a plane crash . In the campaign for the October 15 elections, public media insistently described him as a traitor willing to sell his country to Brussels, a puppet at the service of Germany and even Russia. But Tusk is not wanted on the left either.

Kucharczyk acknowledges his “admiration” for the Civic Platform leader, who assumes the Government of Poland in coalition with the Christian Democrats of the Third Way and the Left (Lewica). “He is one of the most impressive political leaders that Poland has had since 1989, if not the most,” he says by phone, and underlines his ability to evolve, “remaining as a centrist liberal.” “He is a kind of trial and error politician who at the same time never gives up,” he says.

Past in Solidarity

Son of a carpenter and a nurse, Tusk was born and studied History in Gdansk, the birthplace of the legendary Solidarity union that led to the fall of the communist regime, which he joined in 1980. Before entering politics, he worked for several years as a bricklayer, specializing in work at height, and as an industrial painter. Following the country's first semi-democratic elections in 1989, which led to the fall of the regime, Tusk participated in the creation of two liberal parties inspired by the economic theories of Thatcher and Reagan, before founding Civic Platform in 2001.

The new party competed in the 2001 elections with the also recently created Law and Justice of the Kaczynskis, in turn coming from Solidarity. The twins won, with their defense of the country, the church and the family. In 2005 Tusk competed with Lech for the country's presidency. In his attempt to win over some PiS voters he veered further to the right and even celebrated a religious wedding with the mother of his two children. But he won a Kaczynski again.

At that time, PiS was already heavily engaged in clashes with the EU, which Poland had just joined in 2004, and openly clashed with Germany and Russia. In 2007, after high-profile corruption and illegal wiretapping scandals, Tusk won early elections. As now, it was proposed to place the country in a central place in the EU. “In both cases (then and now), it was crucial in stabilizing Polish democracy,” Kucharczyk emphasizes.

That first Tusk government managed to avoid the economic crisis, but made mistakes that, according to Kucharczyk, he has learned from, such as not firing people loyal to PiS in institutions that later dedicated themselves to torpedoing his government. His second term, which he did not rush to leave for Brussels, was marked by cases of corruption and social protests. “Many people remember those years as times of economic crisis and antisocial laws, such as extending the retirement age. That generated a lot of rejection,” underlines Deputy Jablonski.

As president of the European Council between 2014 and 2019, Tusk saw all kinds of crises pass before him, such as the shocks of the euro and the debt crisis, the refugee crisis in 2015 and 2016, and above all, Brexit. After being appointed president of the European Council, the Polish leader learned English in record time, but above all, he perfected his negotiation skills to reach agreements. He later became president of the European Popular Party.

In Brussels he is remembered going to work at the EPP headquarters on foot or on a scooter, as one person from his team says. His life was more peaceful than in Poland, where police have thwarted plans to attack him and his family. But in May 2022 he decided to return to Polish politics. According to the same source, the leader argued that he owed it to his country and that he felt that they were facing “the last opportunity to stop the course towards Hungary.”

Boost for Civic Platform

His return catapulted Plataforma Cívica in the polls, where it was in free fall. The Tusk who returned from Brussels continued to defend the liberal economy, but he had learned from his mistakes, out of conviction or opportunism: he no longer questioned PiS's social aid, but promised to maintain it. He also turned left on some social issues, such as the legalization of abortion and the separation of church and state. And in addition to the cities, he decided to tour rural Poland.

The election campaign was fierce. He once again found himself face to face with Kaczynski in a battle that both considered definitive: democracy, the rule of law and the EU versus national sovereignty and Christian values. Law and Justice was the party with the most votes, but the liberal opposition led by Tusk had the majority necessary to govern. “Both in 2007 and now, it is difficult for me to imagine the defeat of the totalitarian leaders without their leadership,” notes political analyst Kucharczyk.

The Tusk Government will begin its mandate, this time, by cleaning public institutions and companies of people placed by PiS and rebuilding the rule of law. It will not be a placid legislature. He will have to live with the foreseeable opposition of the president, Andrzej Duda, but he also has experience in that, after having governed under the presidency of Lech Kaczynski. Law and Justice has begun to attack the Executive even before coming to power and is waiting patiently for the coalition to collapse: “They have many political differences. The only thing that unites them is acting against PiS,” says Jablonski. Last Friday, Tusk described himself as “a walking deal.”

Tusk's inauguration is scheduled for this Wednesday, after the vote of confidence in his Government scheduled for Tuesday. The new prime minister wants to participate in this week's European Council and restore Poland to the table where decisions are made in Brussels and which he knows perfectly. In the European capital, he assures the person of his former team, he embodies hope, the possibility of return from the ultra current.

