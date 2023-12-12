This Tuesday, Donald Tusk invoked great values ​​such as solidarity, freedom, tolerance, democracy – and even love – in an intense speech in which he asked for a vote of confidence from the Sejm (the lower house) for which he has baptized as “October 15 coalition.” It is expected that the liberal parliamentary majority that emerged from the elections held that day, formed by the three formations that make up the new Government, will endorse on Tuesday afternoon without surprises the program and the team of the prime minister elected a day earlier. The Executive, which is scheduled to take office this Wednesday, “will return Poland to its rightful place in Europe,” Tusk has promised. The day has been blurred by a scandal involving a far-right deputy who used a fire extinguisher to extinguish a menorah, a Jewish candelabrum lit in the hall of Parliament to commemorate the festival of Hanukkah.

After a “brutal and spectacular” election campaign, and years of political degradation, Tusk attributes a historic dimension to this fall's elections. “I am convinced that October 15 will join the historical dates of our calendar, the tragic and the beautiful. A day of peaceful rebellion for freedom and democracy, a civic renaissance,” he proclaimed in a two-hour intervention with epic overtones. After his speech, 254 deputies (of the 460 in the Chamber) asked to speak. Everyone seemed to have something to say to the new head of the Government.

The session of questions addressed to the Prime Minister has been marred by an anti-Semitic episode carried out by Grzegorz Braun, which has plunged the Chamber into chaos and forced the session to be temporarily suspended. The deputy of the far-right Confederation party caused a great scandal by using a fire extinguisher to extinguish a menorah, a candelabrum lit for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, in the hall of Parliament in a ceremony in the presence of the Israeli ambassador, Yacov Livne. From the stands, Braun later described the holiday as a “satanic cult.” The deputy was expelled from the room and the presidency of the Chamber has imposed a sanction on him that deprives him of his salary for three months and of the entire parliamentary allowance for another six, and he will report the facts to the Prosecutor's Office. All parliamentary groups have expressed their rejection of the facts, including yours. The tumult generated by the episode delayed the deputies' interventions and many decided to withdraw theirs.

In his morning speech, Tusk, at times lyrical, recalled from the podium the words of the Polish Pope, John Paul II, about solidarity and reinterpreted them: “I cannot imagine politics without love.” The leader dedicated his speech to those who collaborated in the creation of the Solidarity union, which precipitated the fall of communism, and promised to contribute to “the reactivation of the spirit of authentic solidarity and respect for the rights of a community with different people.” That is, he has said, the essence of the “positive political phenomenon” that they are building with the agreement of three forces: the Civic Coalition led by his center-right party, Civic Platform; Third Way, which brings together the Christian Democrat Polska 2050 and the agrarian party PSL; and the Lewica Social Democrats (Left).

In a gesture that has been harshly criticized by the ultra-conservative Law and Justice (PiS), the new prime minister has also read the political manifesto of a man who immolated himself in protest against the policies of the outgoing ultra-conservative Government. “Using a suicide note to justify his policy is the meanest thing he can do,” criticized the former Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, who preferred to call the new Executive “a coalition of revenge and chaos.”

“Help Ukraine with determination”

After the plea for a new policy based on positive emotions to close the “conflict” stage, Tusk went on to outline his political priorities, starting with international relations and the war in Ukraine. His government will be committed to being “a strong ally of NATO and the United States,” he said. “I guarantee you that the new coalition will return Poland to its rightful place in Europe,” he added, betting on a strong Poland and Europe. PiS has continually accused him of being a puppet of the EU (also Germany and Russia). Before the Sejm, the former president of the European Council assured: “Any change in the treaties that harms us is doomed to failure. I want to tell you that no one will bend me in the EU.”

“We have to talk about Ukraine,” said Tusk solemnly, who also intends to repair relations with the invaded neighbor, after the tension unleashed between Warsaw and kyiv due to the grain crisis. “This Government will take up the task of loudly and firmly demanding that the West help Ukraine decisively in this war.” This is not incompatible with defending “Polish interests,” he assured, as his team is already doing to resolve the blockade of truckers on the border with Ukraine.

Aid to kyiv will be the focus of this week's meeting of EU heads of state and government, in which Tusk will inaugurate his mandate. European partners are striving to avoid the veto of the Hungarian Prime Minister, the ultra-conservative Viktor Orbán, an ally of the Kremlin. “By some strange coincidence, politicians who attack the foundations of Western democracy are also anti-Ukrainian,” said Tusk, who did not want to mention names or countries, but has promised to be assertive with those who compromise European unity.

Continuing with the Eastern flank, the leader of the Civic Platform has assured that he will keep the border with Belarus sealed. “You can protect the Polish border and people at the same time,” he said.

Before presenting his Government team, Tusk has highlighted measures such as the 30% increase in teachers' salaries and the maintenance of PiS social programs. The Executive will simultaneously create a Fiscal Council “that will evaluate spending in such a way that our possibly generous social policy does not threaten the financial stability of the State,” explained the liberal leader.

Ministers with experience

Tusk has entrusted key ministries to loyal and experienced figures with whom he already governed in his previous terms (2007-2014). Government officials must make firm and quick decisions to clean up Jaroslaw Kaczynski's illiberal system. “The PiS Government will have to be held accountable,” the new prime minister reiterated. “I have heard voices that the coalition is seeking revenge. “Adam Bodnar becomes Minister of Justice, among other things, to demonstrate that corruption and the destruction of institutions will not go unpunished,” he assured, while recalling the “independent and non-partisan” status of the law professor. , who was Ombudsman.

Bodnar is also tasked with “reestablishing the rule of law.” In addition to recovering the independence of justice, Tusk has promised: “I will bring from Brussels the billions of euros that businessmen and local governments expect.” The prime minister, who presided over the European Council (2014-2019) and the European People's Party (2019-2022), has assured that together with the veteran Radoslaw Sikorski, who returns to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he is already preparing “visits” for this purpose. . He has also announced that after his trip to Brussels this week, he will meet in Estonia with the leaders of the Baltic countries.

Tusk has guaranteed cooperation between government partners, despite their disagreements. As he has acknowledged, they have differences on issues such as the voluntary interruption of pregnancy, but the prime minister has committed to ensuring that women, who were decisive in his electoral victory, “feel radical improvements immediately, also in the case of the right to safe and legal abortion.”

The Executive that will take office this Wednesday before the president, Andrzej Duda, includes newly created departments, such as Equality, which will be occupied by the Lewica deputy Katarzyna Kotula. The prime minister has assured that women's rights and equality are a priority for him. In the cabinet that he will lead there will be a third of female ministers, but none will occupy the highest positions, such as vice minister, nor will they be in charge of the main departments, such as Finance, Defense or the Interior.

