Donald Tusk can prepare for a new term as Prime Minister of Poland. The opposition leader, who led the country from 2007 to 2014, won a majority of the Sejm, the Polish parliament, behind him on Monday. Tusk and his government team are expected to take office this week.

It is no surprise that Tusk would become the new head of government of the Central European country. In the October elections, his pro-European coalition, consisting of three parties, won a majority of seats in parliament. The right-wing nationalist ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) became the largest party, but lost its majority in parliament.

Coalition

PiS leader Mateusz Morawiecki was allowed to try to form a government, but as expected he failed. He also did not receive support for his minority government in parliament on Monday, leaving the way open for a new premiership by Tusk. The three parties in his coalition reached an agreement in November, including the division of ministerial posts.

In his speech to parliament, Tusk lashed out at the PiS, which had been in power in Poland for eight years. “From tomorrow we will be able to correct the mistakes so that everyone, including the weakest, will feel at home in Poland,” he said according to the Polish newspaper Wyborcza.

Also read

PiS is met with ridicule at unrealistic formation attempts in Poland