This Wednesday, December 13, the new Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his cabinet of ministers were sworn in in Warsaw. An act that begins a new political stage in the country, after the eight years of the ultra-conservative government of Mateusz Morawiecki and its policies contrary to the European Union, which have resulted in countless disputes and the freezing of funds. Tusk has promised to reestablish relations with the EU and establish a progressive and liberal government.

New faces for the Polish Executive. This Wednesday, the liberal Donald Tusk was sworn in as the new prime minister along with his cabinet of ministers, the last step in the handover of power in the Eastern European country that marks a great change after eight years of nationalist government with Mateusz Morawiecki with the Law and Justice party (PiS),

Years marked by disputes between Warsaw and Brussels – over issues such as the rule of law – that could end with the appointment of the person who was president of the European Council between 2014 and 2019. From the European Union, more fluid relations with Poland are expected.

In a speech to Parliament on Tuesday, centrist Tusk promised to unfreeze billions of euros for Poland blocked by the EU over concerns about the rule of law and democracy in the country.

“The 13th, even in December, is spring. “I have always liked this song,” Tusk said on social media before being sworn in.

Trzynastego – nawet w grudniu jest wiosna. Zawsze lubiłem tę piosenkę. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) December 13, 2023



He also promised that his government would focus on respecting the Constitution, against Morawiecki's reforms that he claims undermined judicial independence.

“Fidelity to the provisions of the Constitution will be the trademark of our government,” Tusk promised.

But, despite these points of disagreement, both the new prime minister and President Andrzej Duda, a supporter of the outgoing government, were willing to collaborate.

“Please note that I am open to cooperation. We come from different political camps, but I have discovered that on important issues such as security, we can reach an agreement,” Duda said during the swearing-in ceremony.

PiS was the party with the most votes in the elections, but did not achieve the majority necessary to form a government, so Tusk obtained approval from Parliament on Tuesday.

The challenges of the new Executive

After gaining power, the challenges for the Tusk Executive are several, including the preparation and approval of the general budgets in less than two weeks and the implementation of institutional reforms.

A task that could be complicated by the judges appointed by the PiS political formation. For example, on Monday Poland's Constitutional Court ruled that proposed judicial reform to access EU funds was unconstitutional.

Another of his promises is support for Ukraine. Tusk has already said he will support the country's integration into the bloc and will advocate for continued support for the country at war with Russia.

The new Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, traveled to Brussels to attend the EU-Balkans summit on December 13, 2023. © AFP

In addition, one of the first decisions of the new cabinet of ministers will be to carry out audits in their respective portfolios and in all public companies. His government has also promised more tolerance and gender awareness: the prime minister claims to want to end institutional hostility against sexual minorities, defend women's rights and decentralize state power.

Tusk has managed to govern with an alliance of more than 15 parties – formed after the October 15 elections – with a liberal, progressive and pro-European political banner. To try to fulfill his promises of cooperation with the EU, Tusk is already in Brussels to attend a summit of the bloc that will take place between Thursday and Friday.

With Reuters and EFE