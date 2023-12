Poland's new Prime Minister Donald Tusk | Photo: EFE/EPA/Piotr Nowak

The cabinet led by Donald Tusk took the oath this Wednesday morning (13) at the presidential palace in Warsaw, capital of Poland, before the president, Andrzej Duda, in an act that officially begins the European country's new legislature.

Tusk, who the day before won the vote of confidence in Parliament by an absolute majority thanks to the support of a broad center-right coalition, intends to travel to Brussels this Wednesday to participate in a European summit.

The former president of the European Council was elected prime minister by Parliament in the so-called second constitutional stage, after the government of Mateusz Morawiecki, initially appointed prime minister by the Polish president, failed to overcome the vote of confidence in the Chamber two weeks ago .

The newly appointed Executive must face urgent challenges, such as preparing and approving general budgets in less than two weeks and implementing important institutional reforms.

In the field of Justice you will find opposition from President Duda, who is conservative and shared ideas with the previous government.

In his speech this Wednesday, Duda warned Tusk that “he must do everything possible so that Poland continues to be a sovereign and independent state in Europe”, in a reference to the legal disputes with Brussels, and asked the new government to “maintain the decisions that were implemented and worked well” during the last legislature.

One of the first decisions of the new Council of Ministers will be to carry out audits in the respective ministries, as well as in all public companies.

The expectation is that there will be immediate replacements in the management of state television and Poland's largest company, the energy conglomerate Orlen.

Tusk will govern on behalf of an alliance of more than 15 parties formed after the October 15 elections and which won an absolute majority with a liberal, progressive and pro-European program.