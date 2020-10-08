The whole world is worried about the corona virus epidemic except China. While this epidemic started in China. The whole world is blaming China for this, although China has been denying it. America has already described the corona virus as an artificial man-made virus. America has alleged that China has created this virus to show its power in the world and suppress countries like America.

Now US President Donald Trump has warned China once again. He said that for what China has done to the world, it will have to pay a heavy price. Trump posted a video message on Twitter for US citizens. In this, he said, “I want to bring what I have got for you too and I am going to be free from it. You don’t need to give anything for this. It is not your fault that this happened, this is the fault of China . “

China will have to pay a heavy price

Trump says in the video, “And what China has done to this country and the world, it has to pay a huge price for it.” Trump said that the infection he suffered from the corona virus is a blessing to God because it showed him how important medicines are to eliminate the disease. Trump posted such a video message for the first time after being infected with the Corona virus.

Watch Donald Trump’s video message here

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Free treatment for american citizens

Trump also thanked the doctors treating him and assured American citizens of free treatment for corona virus treatment. Let us know that last week Donald Trump and America’s first lady Melania Trump were found infected with Corona virus.

