There is a lot of speculation about North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s health. News of his illness, going into a coma, even death has flown many times. However, a few days ago Kim Jong was seen in public, which revealed the truth of all the news. Now the US President Donald Trump has also put an end to all the speculation that Kim’s health is good.Trump tweeted on Thursday, ‘Kim Jong Un’s health is very good. Do not underestimate them. ‘ Let me tell you that the North Korean experts had claimed that Kim has gone into a coma. It was even said that Kim may have died. Along with this, there was talk of handing over the command of the country to his sister Kim Yo Jong.

Photos were released

However, a few days later Kim was seen having an emergency meeting with her party members. North Korea’s official dialogue agency released pictures of Kim Jong Un in which he looked completely healthy and was meeting with the Politburo of the Workers Party. He directed to guard against the corona virus and typhoon that collided on Thursday.

‘You can get your sister killed too’

Meanwhile, there were reports that Kim Jong Un might get his sister Kim Yo Jong killed. During Kim’s disappearance, her sister Kim Yo Jong had full power in power. Now that Kim Jong has once again come to the fore, the dispute between the two about power sharing is increasing. This dictator of North Korea has already adopted such tactics to get rid of his rivals.

