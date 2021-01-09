Shortly before leaving office, the elected US President Trump loses by far his most important communication platform: Twitter locks him out – permanently. Shortly thereafter, Trump raised serious allegations against the short message service.

When Trump supporters storm the US Congress, it remained unclear to what extent the incumbent US President had consciously taken the escalation into account. USA expert Sebastian Jobs analyzes the situation and how it came to be.

NAfter the storming of the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump, the short message service Twitter has permanently blocked the most important account of the elected US president. The reason is the “risk of further incitement to violence,” said Twitter on Friday evening. Twitter has been Trump’s most important communication platform. He used the platform several times a day to address his supporters and the global public directly. More than 87 million people followed the president on his @realDonaldTrump account.

Critics accuse Trump of inciting his supporters to attack the Capitol at a rally on Wednesday. Five people were killed in the riot. The tweets on the @realDonaldTrump account were no longer accessible on Friday evening. Instead, the message “Account blocked” appeared there. Twitter specifically listed two tweets from the President on Friday to justify the new ban.

In one of these tweets, Trump wrote – partly in capital letters – that the 75 million “great American patriots” who would have voted for him in the election would have a “powerful vote” well into the future. They would not be disparaged or treated unfairly in any way. In a second tweet, Trump announced that he would be staying away from the inauguration of his successor Joe Biden on January 20.

Twitter rated the combination of both tweets as suitable to inspire people to act violent in the style of storming the Capitol. The short message service argued, among other things, that Trump’s suggestion that he would not be attending the swearing-in ceremony himself could serve as an encouragement to those who might be considering acts of violence “that the swearing-in is a ‘safe’ goal,” because Trump himself wasn’t there is present.

Plans for future armed protests are already being spread on Twitter and elsewhere, it said. Among other things, there is talk of a proposed further attack on the Congress seat on January 17th.

After the riots at the Capitol on Wednesday, Twitter had already blocked the @realDonaldTrump account for twelve hours because tweets by the president had “repeatedly and seriously” violated the platform’s guidelines. The short message service threatened Trump with a permanent ban if these tweets are not removed.

Among other things, a video was affected in which Trump called on his supporters to withdraw from the Capitol they stormed – but at the same time repeated his unsubstantiated claims about alleged election fraud. In another tweet, Trump wrote in view of the riots of his supporters in parliament: “These are things and events that happen when a holy landslide victory is stolen so suddenly and meanly”. Twitter justified the permanent ban with new tweets.

Facebook announced on Thursday that it would ban Trump until further notice. Trump’s accounts on the online network and also on the Instagram photo platform should remain blocked for at least two weeks or until the handover to his successor Joe Biden, as Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday. Initially, Facebook had blocked Trump for 24 hours.

Twitter, in particular, has so far limited itself to warning notices at Trump because the service regards the President’s contributions as historical documents. In the past few months, Twitter and Facebook had warned Trump of false information on numerous posts and in some cases also restricted their distribution. The outgoing president then accused the platforms of political censorship.

Trump does not want to be silenced by the Twitter lock

After his most important Twitter account was permanently blocked, the elected US President Donald Trump raised serious allegations against the short message service. Trump said on Friday evening (local time): “Twitter employees have agreed with the Democrats and the radical left to remove my account from their platform in order to silence me – and you, the 75 million great patriots who have me have chosen. ”He did not provide any evidence to support his allegation. In the November 3rd election, the Republican got 74.2 million votes, while the victorious Democrat Joe Biden got 81.3 million.

“We will not be silenced,” said Trump’s message, which he had spread through journalists in the White House. Trump announced that they were negotiating with several other websites and that they were also considering building their own platform in the near future. “Twitter is not about free speech. Their only concern is to promote a radical left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world can speak freely. “

There was also criticism of the lock from Trump’s environment. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham wrote on Twitter: “The Ayatollah can tweet, but Trump cannot. That says a lot about the people who run Twitter. “Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. wrote,” Free speech no longer exists in America. She died with the big tech companies, and what’s left is only for a select few. This is absolute madness! “

